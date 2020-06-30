© .

A Hispanic family in Chicago mourns the death of a 10-year-old girl after she was the victim of a stray bullet.

Lena Marie Núñez passed away Saturday night. The youngest watched television at her grandmother’s house while waiting for her father. The bullet entered through the window and hit the little girl in the head. The girl was taken to the Stroger Hospital, but little could be done to save her life.

Police investigate the case. The The only hypothesis that is used is that a group of men or youth attacked another in the Logan Square neighborhood.

Neighbors told Univision Chicago that at first they believed something related to the pyrotechnic games that have been heard in the neighborhood in recent weeks.

« We are shocked by what happened and it is unfortunate, because I am a father, I also have a daughter and a son, » Angelo Rivera told the news station.

@ CTULocal1 No child should have to worry about being hit by a stray bullet. This ten-year-old child was murdered last night. If you’re able to donate, here is the gofundme: https://t.co/UHpKY88EP1 – L (@lweschicago) June 29, 2020

This Monday took held a vigil for Lena Marie. Meanwhile, family and friends raise funds to help pay for the girl’s funeral and burial. The goal is to collect $ 35,000 dollars.

« The Núñez family was already suffering financially from the pandemic, » wrote the organizer of the collection on GoFundMe.