Lost a finger during an MMA fight

During Canadian Khetag Pliev’s fight with Devin Goodale at the Cage Fury Fighting Championship in Philadelphia, officers had to stop the fight when they noticed that Pliev was missing a finger.

Pliev, 37, in his corner showed that the ring finger on his left hand had been completely severed at some point during the match. The highlight was when no one in the ring found Pliev’s finger until it appeared on his glove.

Finger again in place

Khetag Pliev, who represented Canada at the 2012 Olympics, managed to get his finger back thanks to the work of the medical team.