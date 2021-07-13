Lossless audio comes to the HomePod and HomePod Mini

In the past few hours, Apple began to deliver on the promise it had made to HomePod and HomePod Mini users. Smart speakers already have support to play audio without quality loss (lossless), thanks to the new version in development of the software they run.

The beta of version 15 of the operating system used in the devices comes with this great novelty. According to ., to enable audio playback without loss of quality it is necessary access Apple Music settings from the Home app, on iOS 15. In their profile they can see the options of the apple music service and enable the lossless playback function.

Later, when playing lossless audio from Apple Music using a HomePod or HomePod Mini, an identifying icon will be displayed on the smartphone. It is clear that this function is still in development, so it is expected that it will suffer some inconveniences.

Image: .

In fact, the Cupertino corporation has run into certain challenges in version 15 of the software for your smart speakers. Beta 1 already incorporated lossless audio support into the Home app, but it didn’t work. In the second beta this option was eliminated, and now it reappears already functional in the third variant.

In addition, Apple had to relaunch the software in development for the HomePod and HomePod Mini, because many users experienced shortcomings in their devices when testing it. According to Macrumors, testers of the previous version of beta 15 suffered sudden failure and overheating of the speakers after installing the software.

The option to play lossless audio on Apple Music has been formally available since June, at no additional cost to subscribers. In addition, the apple company has added support for spatial audio through Dolby Atmos; and it also offers a specially prepared playlist to enjoy these features.

Providing lossless audio support on the HomePods and HomePod Mini is a logical step for Apple. As the beta of the software is limited to a few users, the bulk of the public must wait until fall to definitively access this possibility.

In addition, the fact that Californians continue to add features to the original HomePod, despite the fact that it is already discontinued, is to emphasize. On the other hand, it is important to remember that spatial audio without loss of quality is also available in the beta of Apple Music for Android.

