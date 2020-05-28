Italian football is going through one of the most difficult moments in its recent history. According to the statements of Gabriele Gravina, President of the Italian Football Federation (FIGC), the ‘calcium’ already registers a loss of 500 million euros due to the coronvirus pandemic and the halt of all competitive activities.

The last match played in Italy was on March 9 on matchday 26 of the championship. Two and a half months later, Series A still has no return date and is even speculated with a possible cancellation., just as it happened with French Ligue 1. In spite of everything, it is expected that the league could resume on the third weekend of June.

It should be remembered that, so far, Juve was the leader of the competitionn, with a point advantage over Lazio, second, and nine over Inter Milan, third.

” IRREVERSIBLE ECONOMIC DAMAGE ”

“If Serie A is not resumed, the economic damage will be irreversible for Italian football. We have already lost 500 million euros. 100,000 workers must be defended, 1.4 million FIGC affiliates and revenues of 4.7 billion. Starting again means playing, “said Gravina in an interview for Riparte l’Italia magazine.

“Soccer in Italy is the most representative sport. It has 4.6 million professional and amateur athletes, 1.4 million FIGC affiliates, 833,000 of them in youth soccer. Almost 20% of the Italian male population between the ages of 5 and 16 is affiliated with the FIGC. Every year in Italy 570,000 official matches are played, that is 1,600 per day, “Gravina concluded, insisting on the importance of soccer for the country,” concluded the president of the Italian Football Federation.

