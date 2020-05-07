Mexico City.- According to economic estimates in the face of the measures taken by the global health crisis due to the Coronavirus, the automotive sector will register a loss of approximately 110 billion pesos.

In this scenario, the governors of Aguascalientes, Querétaro and Guanajuato have held talks with the Federal Government so that automotive activity is considered essential and, with it, avoid further loss in the medium term.

At a national level, this sector generates one million 900 thousand direct jobs and contributed, in the last 17 years, approximately 12 percent of foreign direct investment in the country.

Of every 100 vehicles produced in the world, at least 4.2 are assembled in our country.

Mexico currently has 20 light vehicle production complexes in twelve entities and new plants are being built.

Eleven factories are assemblers of heavy vehicles and diesel engines with a presence in eight states.

In addition to the above, 24 states have auto parts suppliers and manufacturers; Nationwide there are 2,361 vehicle distribution agencies.

In this context, the senator of the National Action Party (PAN), Martha Cecilia Márquez Alvarado, called on the head of the Ministry of Economy, Graciela Márquez Colín, to include the automotive industry in the catalog of essential activities in the face of the emergency health by COVID-19, declared on March 30.

The legislator indicated that as a result of the pandemic, the Federal Government ordered the closure of several industries and shops considered non-essential to avoid the chain of infections, including the automotive sector.

Given this, thousands of workers were economically affected, which in turn, he said, is a negative impact for the growth of the national Gross Domestic Product (GDP), as well as the development of the federal entities where various companies in that field are established. .