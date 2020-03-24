Loss of smell could indicate infection with coronavirus

NEW YORK (AP) – Loss of smell or taste may be an early sign of infection with the new coronavirus, medical experts say based on reports from several countries.

It could even be a useful diagnostic tool, they say.

The idea that a viral infection can reduce the sense of smell is not new. These types of respiratory tract infections are a common cause of loss of smell, because inflammation can interfere with air flow and the ability to detect odors. Normally, the individual recovers the sense of smell when the infection is cured, but in a small percentage of the cases, the olfactory loss can persist after other symptoms disappear. In some cases it becomes permanent.

There is now evidence from South Korea, China and Italy of loss or impairment of smell in infected people, the presidents of the British Rhinology Society and ENT UK, a British group representing otolaryngologists, said in a joint statement. In South Korea, about 30% of people who tested positive for the virus said that loss of smell was their biggest complaint in cases that, other than that, were moderate, they wrote.

Thus, those losses could be useful to detect infected people who do not show other symptoms caused by the new coronavirus _fever, cough and difficulty breathing_, they added.

The American Academy of Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery released a similar proposal Sunday. He noted that there is anecdotal evidence from around the world “that is rapidly accumulating” that the virus that has caused the pandemic can not only cause loss of smell, but also a decrease in the sense of taste. Therefore, the appearance of those symptoms in people without another possible explanation should be a warning sign for doctors that there is a possible COVID-19 infection, the group noted.

Maria Van Kerkhove, an expert in infectious outbreaks at the World Health Organization, told reporters Monday that the UN agency is examining the question of whether loss of smell or taste is a distinctive feature of this disease.

AP journalist Maria Cheng in London contributed to this report.