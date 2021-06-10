Loss of oral medicinal knowledge when a tongue becomes extinct

The language It is one of the most important skills of our species, since it has made it possible for us to accumulate the knowledge obtained by each generation and has helped us to colonize almost every corner of the planet.

Among other things, language enables indigenous societies to use the biodiversity that surrounds them as a “living pharmacy” and describe the medicinal properties of some of the plants.

Linguists estimate that there are about 7,400 languages ​​in the world today. However, most of these languages ​​are not recorded in writing and many are not passed on to the next generation. This has led linguists to estimate that 30% of all languages ​​will disappear by the end of the 21st century. For indigenous cultures, which transmit most of their knowledge orally, this high risk of extinction of languages it also threatens the preservation of their knowledge about indigenous medicinal plants.

Rodrigo Cámara-Leret and Jordi Bascompte, both from the University of Zurich in Switzerland, have now assessed the degree to which indigenous knowledge of medicinal plants is linked to local languages. The study authors analyzed 3,597 medicinal species and 12,495 medicinal applications associated with 236 indigenous languages ​​of North America, northwestern Amazonia and New Guinea. The researchers found that more than 75 percent of all medicinal plant services are linguistically unique and therefore only known by one language.

To quantify the amount of this linguistically unique knowledge that may disappear as languages ​​or plants become extinct, the researchers turned to the Glottolog catalog of the world’s languages ​​and the IUCN Red List of Threatened Species for information on the degree threat suffered by each language and by each species of medicinal plant, respectively. They found that threatened languages ​​underpin more than 86% of all unique knowledge in North America and the Amazon, and 31% of all unique knowledge in New Guinea. In contrast, less than 5% of medicinal plant species are threatened.

A man from the Yucuna people facing indigenous lands in the Amazon rainforest, where it is estimated that many indigenous languages ​​will become extinct at the end of the 21st century. (Photo: UZH / Rodrigo Cámara-Leret)

The conclusions of this study indicate that each indigenous language provides unique insights into the medicinal applications associated with local biodiversity. Unfortunately, the study suggests that the extinction of languages ​​will be even more decisive for the loss of medicinal knowledge than the extinction of species linked to the decline in biodiversity.

The study coincides with the proclamation by the United Nations of the next 10 years as the International Decade of Indigenous Languages, in order to sensitize the world population to the critical situation of many indigenous languages. “The next steps, in line with the vision of the UN, will require the mobilization of resources for the preservation, revitalization and promotion of these threatened languages,” explains Bascompte. In addition, it will be crucial to launch large-scale participatory efforts in each community to document endangered medicinal knowledge before it is forgotten.

The study is titled “Language extinction triggers the loss of unique medicinal knowledge.” And it has been published in the academic journal PNAS (Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences). (Source: NCYT from Amazings)