The closure of factories, stores and restaurants due to the coronavirus in April projects a bleak outlook for the monthly report on unemployment in the United States, so much so that many experts think that it could erase all the jobs created in the last decade of bonanza.

The figure released by the Labor Department this Friday will likely be double-digit and will confirm the debacle illustrated by weekly reports of jobless claims, showing that 33.5 million people have lost their jobs in the country since mid-March. .

In this election year, which President Donald Trump started with good news such as unemployment of 3.5% in February, the lowest figure in 50 years, any figure will mark the political debate in the United States, in the midst of fighting against covid -19.

The country is the hardest hit by the pandemic both in the number of registered cases (1.25 million) and in deaths (more than 75,500), according to the count by Johns Hopkins University.

Some more pessimistic experts believe that the unemployment rate could reach 20%, while other more moderate analysts bet on a figure around 16%.

Any figure in this range represents an impressive rise in unemployment compared to March, a month in which the crisis was already beginning to be felt and unemployment rose to 4.4%.

It is going to be the “biggest collapse in history”, projected Roiana Reid, from the firm Berenberg Capital Markets.

In the two years of the global financial crisis that started in 2008, the US economy lost 8.6 million jobs. During the recovery period between February 2010 and February 2020, some 23 million jobs were created.

Reid projected that 21 million jobs were lost last month, in line with analyst forecasts.

Diane Swonk, of the Grant Thornton firm, is part of the most pessimistic economists and predicts that this month alone, 34 million jobs were lost.

This figure includes the 26 million people who made requests for unemployment aid, “adding to the eight million workers who were unable to process their claims or who are undocumented.”

For Swonk, the most surprising thing is that the losses reach almost all sectors and income ranges.

– “Worse than we thought” –

After the United States’ GDP contracted 4.8% in the first quarter, Trump and his economic team are confident that once the virus is controlled, companies will be able to reopen and recover the lost jobs.

“This country cannot remain closed and locked for years,” Trump said Thursday.

But weekly jobless claims figures show that jobs are still being lost and the unemployment rate may yet rise.

“It’s worse than we thought,” economist Joel Naroff said in a note. “Now I wonder if we are going to reach a level of 40 million lost jobs, which would lead to 25% unemployment. This is truly terrifying, we have to go back to the 1930s, to the Great Depression, to see such a thing, “said the expert.