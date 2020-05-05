Mexico City,- Green and gold is the emblem of the World Boxing Council (WBC), maximum recognition to those who come out with their hands up in the ring.

The agency has created a series of special and unique belts, in order to recognize the fights that have transcended in the history of boxing.

The “Adolfo López Mateos” belt, was born as a special trophy, it is awarded to gladiators who meet on the two most representative dates for Mexico, May 5 (Battle of Puebla) and September 15 (Independence Day) ).

The WBC has worked hand in hand with indigenous communities, highlighting diverse cultures through its artisans, who have transformed the WBC belt into a piece of art.

The WBC has worked closely with indigenous communities, highlighting cultures through its brilliant artisans, who have crafted the WBC belt into magnificent treasures of art. Up to now we have had the Huichol, Chiapas, Mayan and, now, Mazahua belt. # WBC #WBCMB #Boxing #Art pic.twitter.com/Q2MwJw0pjF – World Boxing Council (@WBCBoxing) May 4, 2020

From the Huichol culture, passing through Chiapaneca and Maya, until reaching 2020 in Mazahua.

Belt made by Mexican hands

The WBC unveiled the “Mazahua -5 May 2020” belt, a jewel created by artisan hands from the State of Mexico.

The Belt is the result of the synergy between design and Mexican embroidery. The creative hands of Angélica and Lilia Reyes Martínez, artisans from the community of San Felipe Santiago, in Villa de Allende, both embroidered the piece, working for a month, for more than 400 hours.

Mexican craftsmen have worked with the materials, symbols and images that give this land its identity; bringing together elements of popular art and ancient thought, which is represented in the symbols and iconography of indigenous peoples.

The purple, violet, pink, blue, green, yellow, orange, carmine and red colors show the harmony based on the love and care of the family, the diversity, the fertility of the valleys; inspiration to protect the rights and freedoms of women; the future, the desire and drive of our young people; the field, productivity; joy and motivation to serve others, equality, tolerance, and equal opportunities; care and health; as well as the firmness in our decisions to obtain strong results.

Teotihuacán obsidian on the face of the scepter

The center is made up of an obsidian plate from Teotihuacán, like a smoking mirror that carries among its attributes Tezcaltlipoca, emblem of its warrior dedication, fortress for battle and symbol of night power.

This mirror is adorned by the indigenous symbols of the stars such as: the Sun, the stars, the moon and the constellations.

Beside the obsidian circle, two stylized representations of stars symbolizing light, guidance, and destiny. Due to their bright colors, they represent happy and festive life, while the symmetry alludes to the balance of indigenous life.

On the body of the belt, a serpentine border, symbol of Quetzalcóatl, later, the figure of the deer, an animal that among other things is considered the founder of peoples and lineages in many cultures. Finally, the birds, a symbol of freedom.

Thanks to the incorporation of elements from nature, carried by the imagination and the capacity for interpretation, to stylized designs of vegetables, flowers, animals, birds, reptiles, human and mythological figures, recreating universal conceptions of beauty, freedom, strength, harmony , life, death, birth and many other concepts linked to the ancient roots cosmogony, such as that of the indigenous peoples of Mexico, this Belt is a symbol of the greatness and cultural diversity of the State of Mexico and the country.

This belt would have been delivered earlier today to the winner of the lawsuit between the Mexican Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez and the British Saunders.

Later, the WBC will reveal how and to whom this work of art will be delivered.

With information and WBC Photo

HLG

