Losing his life Armando Cardona musician of La Séptima Banda by Covid-19

This morning, Wednesday, June 24, Armando Cardona Sánchez, an element of La Séptima Banda lost his life due to complications from the coronavirus.

The young man was only 30 years old and died of Covid-19, informed by Bandamax and already with condolences from gangs of the regional Mexican genre.

The musician was hospitalized in Guamúchil, Sinaloa, having many complications from the famous disease, which has the planet on its head, since it has been a pandemic for months.

His colleagues, also members of the Seventh Band and many more are expressing how hard this situation is, since the loss of this young part of the regional movement was added, leaving a great void.

Armando Lara, vocalist of the group in which they were partners, expressed on his social networks: « Q.D.E.P, my fat man, I’m going to miss you a lot, » he wrote with great regret, as they had quite a few adventures together.

“Koky” López, a member of a sister band, El Recodo, also dedicated himself to writing him a message through his Instagram account and expressing the following.

« I cannot believe this terrible news, our great comrade, compa Armandito, rest in peace. So happy and very hesitant, also a very good human being. We will always remember you as a great example. To heaven and beyond where you are I send you a big hug from Tamazula, complete in your honor, we are going to miss you an old ching0 « .

Samuel de los Recoditos also commented: « The truth, I still don’t think it is bad news, Compa Armandito sent him a big hug to heaven, my most sincere condolences for all his family and my beat of @laseptimabanda. it is a sadness that we are experiencing today so many people so many friends who have left because of this evil that haunts the whole world … «

« there is no doubt that life gives us an example that we are so vulnerable that it seems that we are nothing … God bless your way and we will not forget us until soon Compa armandito God have him in his holy glory »