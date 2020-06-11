“This has a name, mobile phone and WhatsApp.” This is how direct Pere Navarro, the director general of Traffic, has been speaking about the percentage of traffic accidents and deaths on Spanish roads during the most recent Road Safety Commission held in Congress, publicizing the DGT guidelines for this legislature, in which it bets for a greater awareness of the population with road safety.

But also by increasing surveillance to avoid the use of mobile phones at the wheel and control on conventional roads.

New HD Traffic Cameras

According to Navarro, “in road safety, speed is what kills” and is the “common element“In many traffic accidents, this is the second cause of mortality. The first cause is distractions, attributed to elements such as the improper use of mobile phones and in addition to applications such as WhatsApp. To reduce accidents due to the mobile phone at the wheel, the The director has said that the DGT will be in charge of “informing, raising awareness, monitoring and controlling” its use.

To do this, the agency dependent on the Interior will continue to carry out campaigns for the population on why they should not use their mobile phones on the road. And in clear warning, he has indicated that the DGT is placing 216 new HD surveillance cameras, with which you can obtain HD images of the violators. In other words: Traffic can catch you if you use the mobile while driving, and also prove it with an HD photo.

These cameras were previously used “to monitor the use of the belt and now they serve to detect the improper use of the mobile phone while driving.” In addition, the Civil Guard has acquired “a series of vans that allow control at a higher altitude if a driver is using a mobile device while driving. “

Double the points of the card for using WhatsApp

Still pending, the DGT continues with a proposal to reform the Traffic Law that experts such as Navarro consider necessary: ​​the duplication of the sanction regarding the use of the smartphone. The General Directorate of Traffic plans to increase to 6 the loss of points for using the mobile, instead of the 3 currently retiring, a measure that has been in place since 2018.

After 14 years with the points card established in Spain since 2006, Navarro and his family want to review the system, update it to the current time when the smartphone has become an indispensable for everything. In 2006 there was no WhatsApp or social networks, so according to Navarro the incidence of mobile phone use in traffic accidents is so high that right now is a “matter of maximum alarm”, and increasing penalties by removing more card points for the same sanction is a reflection of this.

In this way, and taking into account that every driver has 12 points on his cardThe DGT wants the recklessness of using WhatsApp while driving to cost the driver those 6 license points, half practically.

Signposting dangerous sections for motorcyclists

“The data shows us the way: 75% of those killed by accidents are on the conventional road,” Navarro recalled, noting that, therefore, the DGT will focus its efforts on this type of road, which translates into ” surveillance and control. ” According to Navarro, this means put for example more radars, soundtracks and shoulders, or improve the design of the roads, among others. And also that “we must protect the vulnerable.”

Referring specifically to the bikers, who represent 15% of the car park, but 23% of the deceased. “Last year, they died, they fell in all modes of travel, except on motorcycles, which continue to rise stubbornly and perseveringly,” he warns. In this sense, Navarro speaks of promote the airbag for bikers, that would mean “the big leap” for their safety. And also Identify and signpost the 100 most dangerous sections of the Spanish road network for riding a motorcycle, a certainly novel measure.

Fewer deceased

Another element is that many of the fixed radars that are in the road network will become section, since in this way “obtaining two images controlled by satellite allows us to better detect excess speed over a considerable distance.”

But, although all this sounds like measures to alleviate a high mortality rate, the truth is that in 2019 they died on intercity roads 7.6% less (90 people less) than in 2018. “This is important, in addition, last year on the road, there were 37 days with 0 deaths on the road throughout the year and 0 deaths by bus.”