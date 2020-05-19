I still cannot assimilate what has happened, the hardest blow that I have to live, lose my father. He still didn’t accept the way he left. I never imagined that I would write about the death of the most important man in my life.

Juan Marcelino Picado Hernández was just 77 years old, in which he had sired with his wife during 55 years of marriage, six women and six men, complete discipleship could be said.

My dad was always a man with a lot of morality, strict and correct, dedicated to his family and to God. He taught us to give him the value due to things and to work honestly to get them, he made his children men and women of value, that they were prepared to fight in life.

Proof of death disguises the reason for death. LAPRENSA / COURTESY

Marcelino was born in San Isidro, Matagalpa, in 1943, where the ravines and mountains extend along the highway. A modest, homey town, where everyone knows each other and practically everyone has some family connection. In that same town he met my mother, a slender woman with jet-colored hair. He was barely 22 years old when he married the woman he would share all his life with.

In his old age, he always resisted staying at home, being supported by his children, on the contrary, on many occasions it was he who supported us when we needed it. Being a pensioner, he had his business at the Roberto Huembes Market with my mother, who managed it.

The nightmare begins

Marcelino died on Tuesday, May 12 at noon, he died in a bed at the Manolo Morales Peralta Hospital in Managua. According to one of the doctors who work in this center, the death could have been a pulmonary embolism or heart attack, due to the coagulation of the blood, which did not allow oxygen to reach his organs, a sudden death, produced by the Covid-19.

The death letter delivered by the Ministry of Health (MInsa) says that my father died of “severe community-acquired pneumonia,” the same diagnosis made for all those who died of coronavirus in Nicaraguan state hospitals. The commitment of the Ortega-Murillo regime to hide the real figures of the pandemic in the country and the chaos that exists in hospital centers is evident.

My father was admitted in the first instance by his insurance, in the SUMEDICO hospital, on Friday, May 8. Isolated without being able to communicate with his children who were guarding the outskirts of this hospital. Don Marcelino lived days of terror, seeing how the other patients intubated them and died hours later.

Without sleeping, waiting day and night for some information about my father’s state of health, a doctor came out to tell one of my sisters that in the plaque made, my father’s lungs were saturated with phlegm, for that reason he was in the hospital. Covid-19 suspect room.

One of my other brothers who was always waiting in the hospital, related the martyrdom of the other relatives who received the bad news of the death of their relative. The ambulances that came and went with bodies, the cries and the lack of information that people who asked about their patients received.

On Sunday, May 10, my father, still aware of his faculties, but delicate, asked to leave the hospital because he did not want to be cased. My brothers decided to get it out before it will end like the ones they had seen.

When he was transferred to Manolo Morales, dad assured his children that in SUMEDICO they did not give him food or water during his stay in this center, which was clearly evident in his physical deterioration. Frightened, my father did not want to die like the others he observed in that room.

His last hours

In Manolo, he entered that same May 10 in the late hours of the night, with severe respiratory deficiencies. In this hospital there were three doctors who informed me of my father’s real state. One of them informed me that he was admitted with “metabolic alkalosis, severe hypoxemia, it is a serious case,” they assured.

“Is it with a fan?” Asked my informant. “Not yet, but he is on ventilatory alert,” replied the doctor who is in the Covid-19 area at the Manolo Morales Hospital.

However, on Monday, May 11, my father had a slight improvement, he began to eat and hydrate, regaining the strength they did not give him in the previous hospital. It was well attended, amid the lack of resources that doctors have. My sister says that when she came in to see him from afar she had oxygen, but she needed something stronger for her lungs, a ventilator, a device that is scarce in Manolo due to the high number of cases of Covid-19.

Doctors without the proper protection in this hospital have caused more than 60% of the staff to test positive for the virus and serve patients with limited resources. “The discontent is enormous in the staff,” said another doctor who informed me about the situation of this medical center.

A doctor who works as an outpatient in this hospital helped me send encouraging videos to my dad, messages of support from his granddaughters who are out of the country. At 10 a.m. on Tuesday the 12th, the doctor sent me a video where my father says: “Daughter, I’m fine, a little mistreated, but well, Yaro (his grandson) take care of yourself,” were his last words.

In the video, my father looks very tired, his face is swollen, he does not have serum or oxygen, his deterioration is evident. I made my concern known to the doctor and told him to please tell the resident doctor who was treating my father to pay attention to him because he looked very exhausted.

At 12:20 noon, after watching that last video, my older brother notified me that Dad was dead.

I couldn’t believe it, I had seen Dad alive two hours ago, how could he have died so abruptly? I felt a dagger had pierced my heart, a wound so deep that it still bleeds in our family and may never heal.

A quick burial with no regard to mourning

My brothers in Nicaragua did their best to have my father buried, at least in the place he had already paid for years ago, Jardines del Recuerdo in Ticuantepe. Wrapped in a black bag, he was placed in his coffin and sealed by MINSA workers, who were wearing protective suits and mouth masks.

In the distance, filming with his cell phone, one of my brothers captured the moment that my father is buried. They were not allowed to approach until the coffin was buried and fumigated. The images are heartbreaking and my brother’s voice broke in tears because they cannot be close.

Three hours after my father died, he was buried. He died in that hospital bed, without his children or his wife of a lifetime. The procedure executed by the central management of state hospitals, which are governed by the orders of the dictatorship in Nicaragua, is totally inhumane. No one deserves to die the way my dad left, in the same way that all patients with supposed “pneumonia” have died, which are actually coronavirus deaths.

Victim of government negligence

My dad was not only the victim of Covid-19, he was also the negligence of a regime that does not care about its citizens, the only country in America that still does not take measures to prevent the spread of the virus. On the contrary, they are promoters of irresponsibility, of mass exits to support their non-existent “normality” discourse, helping to spread contagion throughout the country.

My father is one of the hundreds of victims of this regime negligence, as well as all those who have died so far. It is regrettable that we live in a country where tyranny and injustice reign, where the weak pay the consequences of those in power.

While Vice President Rosario Murillo tries to convince that the coronavirus cases in the country are false, hospitals are saturated with people who struggle in minimal conditions for their lives, with exposed doctors without adequate protective equipment trying to save lives. My father’s death, like that of many in Nicaragua, are not false, they occurred and cause immense pain in Nicaraguan families. This is real, the pandemic is hitting the country and we are unprotected.

Don Marcelino Picado was the best of parents, I was lucky to be his daughter. My family was robbed of continuing to enjoy their grandchildren and granddaughters, the joy of continuing to celebrate their lives with my mother. They robbed us of mourning to give him a decent burial, to watch over his body, to die with his children as he wanted.

The loss has been enormous, recovering is a long and painful process. We have the resignation that my father now rests in peace, resting in that beautiful place in heaven that told us that he existed when he read the Bible.

Likewise, the family enjoys the tranquility that in his last call to one of his daughters, he affirmed “feeling good with his sons and daughters”, he knew how much we loved him and that he was not alone, despite his isolation in that hospital room .

I hope that at some point in my life when I am on my deathbed, I can see his face again and rest next to him. Until then, it will always be in the hearts of his sons, daughters and the woman he loved all his life.