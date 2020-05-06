The Ibex 35 ended the day on Wednesday with a setback of 1.13%, which has led the selective to lose the level of 6,700 points, in an environment marked by the presentation of macroeconomic data and the possible outbreak of a new trade war between the United States and China.

In addition, investors follow closely de-escalation plans and economic reactivation in the United States and some European countries, including Spain, after overcoming the burdens on the doubts that the fourth extension of the state of alarm would come to fruition.

Macroeconomic data

Regarding Spain, this Wednesday it has been known that the forecasts of the European Commission point to a 9.4% drop in Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and a rise in the public deficit to 10.1% this year due to the “strict” containment measures adopted to contain the coronavirus, while the unemployment rate will climb to 18.9% and the debt will be at 115 , 6% of GDP.

On her side, the Independent Authority for Fiscal Responsibility (AIReF) predicts a drop in GDP this year of between 8.9% and 11.7% depending on the duration of the epidemic and a possible outbreak, with a drop in full-time equivalent employment of between 9.7% and 12.9% and a public deficit that could reach 13.8% and debt 122% of GDP.

At the business level, Siemens Gamesa It has presented losses of 165 million euros in its second quarter, compared to the profit of 49 million a year earlier, after suffering an impact of 56 million by Covid-19.

Negative ground

In this sense, ArcelorMittal led losses (-3.74%), followed by Amadeus (-3.61%) and Ence (-3.36%). Bankinter (-3.1%), BBVA (-2.89%) and Meliá (-2.89%) also closed the day in ‘red’.

On the opposite side, the gains of Naturgy (+ 2.03%) e Inditex (+ 1.46%). ACS (+ 1.03%) and Merlin Properties (+ 0.4%) also finished the day on Wednesday in positive territory.

The rest of the European stock markets ended the day with a slight increase of 0.06% for the Ftse 100 in London, and falls of 1.11% for the Cac 40 in Paris, 1.06% for the Dax in Frankfurt and 1.21% for the Milan Mib.

The barrel of petroleum West Texas Intermediate (WTI), benchmark for the United States, was trading at $ 23.21, while Brent crude, benchmark for Europe, was priced at $ 29. Both references lost around 6% of their value.

For its part, the risk premium Spain expanded to 142 basis points, with the interest demanded on the ten-year bond at 0.910%, while the exchange rate of the euro against the dollar remained at 1.0799 verdes green notes ’.