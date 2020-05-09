The Ibex 35 has closed at the edge of 6.8000 points this week despite falling 2.01% by the bad behavior of the banks while the oil was revalued and news was known about the relaxation of the tensions between the United States and China.

The benchmark index for the Spanish market ended the session on Friday with a rise of 52.2 points, 0.78%, to 6,783.1 points. In the year it still loses 28.97%.

The week has been conditioned by various factors such as information on trade negotiations between the United States and China, the evolution of the price of oil, business results or the ruling of the German Constitutional Court on the debt purchase program of the European Central Bank (ECB) of 2015.

The values ​​that have increased the most in the last session of the week have been Ferrovial (+ 6.05%), Cellnex (+ 4.53%), Drives (+ 2.83%), IAG (+ 2.74%), Naturgy (+ 2.56%) and MásMóvil (+ 2.48%).

Bearish values

On the opposite side they have been located Telefónica (-1.61%), Repsol (-1.6%), Bank Sabadell (-1.46%), Mapfre (-1.34%). Inditex (-1.11%), Aena (-0.92%) and Acerinox (-0.5%) also finished the day in ‘red’.

The rest of the main European squares The day ended with rebounds, 1.4% for London, 1.07% for Paris, 1.35% for Frankfurt and 1.13% for Milan.

For his part, the Spanish risk premium It rose to 139 basis points, with the interest demanded on the ten-year bond at 0.886%, while the price of the euro against the dollar stood at 1.0851 ‘green notes’.

Only China reactivates its economy

XTB analyst Darío García He reported that the week was marked by the publication of macroeconomic data, such as PMIs for industry and services, which in general terms continue to disappoint and worsen the forecasts for them.

He has also referred to the trade balance data, which only China has shown a revival of its economy. Central bank decisions have been up to expectations, with no changes in interest rates and consolidating the program scheduled for the rest of the year.

However, García has indicated that the bad data on unemployment claims and the non-farm payrolls of United States They continue to show the impact that the Covid-19 has on the country and how jobs are being destroyed systematically every week.

On the other hand, the European Central Bank (ECB) It has confirmed that it rules out relegating its decisions to the German courts and that the independence of the body is the guarantor of the best decision-making for the eurozone as a whole.

The barrel of oil

In another order of things, the oil market has recovered during the week, which has allowed to relax the worries in the derivatives markets and their trading.

The barrel of petroleum West Texas Intermediate (WTI), benchmark for the United States, was trading at $ 24, while Brent crude, benchmark for Europe, was priced at $ 30.24.

“The reduction in weekly inventories and crude oil stocks have supported an apparent demand recovery it is still a long way from current production levels, ”explained the XTB analyst.