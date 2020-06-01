The destruction of employment in the self-employed environment as a consequence of the coronavirus crisis shows worrying data. A total of 168,205 jobs were lost during the first quarter, which is 14.4% less than the same period last year, according to a study by the National Federation of Self-Employed Workers Associations (ATA).

Specifically, between January and March 126,519 salaried jobs have been lost and the number of self-employed has also decreased by 41,686 people.

In all of 2019, the self-employed had lowered, for the first time since there are records, the number of wage earners they are in charge of from 887,093 workers to 877,208 workers, which meant a decrease of 9,885 workers (-1.1%).

«It was the first time that this figure fell since 2011 and now in a single quarter we talk about the 877,208 workers in December 2019, 750,689 remain in the field of self-employed at the end of the first quarter of 2020 ″, ATA has pointed out.

There has also been a decrease in the total number of self-employed, They have gone from the more than 3.26 million registered at the end of 2019 to the more than 3.22 million self-employed registered at the end of March this year (-1.3%).

Of these, 23,092 were corporate (55%) and 18,594, self-employed individuals. ATA has also highlighted that the number of self-employed employers has decreased (-11.7%), to total the 378,525 employer workers who have a dependent worker.

He has also remarked that the Company size They are run by freelancers and everyone with workers has reduced their workforce.

The first quarter 2020 leaves terrible data in the field of the self-employed. More than 168,000 lost jobs:

-41,686 autonomous workers are lost

-126,519 self-generated jobs are destroyed

-50,000 fewer employers

Unfortunately it will take a long time to get those jobs back pic.twitter.com/cRb23x9Q4a – Lorenzo Amor (@lorenzoamor_ata) May 31, 2020

Thus, the self-employed who have more than five workers have decreased by 22.1%, the largest drop in company size analyzed in this report, while self-employed companies with four workers have decreased by 14.9% in the first quarter of the year and those of three workers in 14.2%.

The self-employed with a worker in your charge they totaled 203,645 people at the end of March this year, which represents a decrease of 8.5% compared to the previous quarter.

«The decrease of 1.1% of employment generated by the self-employed in 2019 seemed to us bad news in December. We are now without qualifications for this cruel setback of a fall in that employment of 14.4% in the first quarter of 2020» , has remarked the president of ATA, Lorenzo Amor.

Extending the cessation of extraordinary activity

Amor has emphasized that the health crisis caused by the coronavirus has serious consequences for the economy, “which plague the smallest, those who with great effort maintained small businesses of up to five workers, family businesses and who sustain the economy of many small Spanish towns ».

Thus, it has highlighted the importance of supporting and helping self-employed workers to get out of this situation. Therefore, it advocates lengthening the extraordinary cessation of activity with a criterion of decrease of income and the files of temporary employment regulation (ERTE) until the end of the year.

In addition, it urges reduce obstacles and taxes to those who do not recover their normal activity in the coming months and to pay special attention and great sensitivity to the self-employed who work for public administrations so that they do not suffer late payments “and do not add this scourge to their problems”.