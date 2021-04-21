“Lose weight”, Lolita Cortés with everything against driver of Hoy

“Lose weight”, Lolita Cortés with everything against Hoy’s driver | Instagram

Things got intense at Las Estrellas Bailan en Hoy! and it is that the beloved and controversial Lolita Cortés could not hide her displeasure and went all out against one of the hosts of the Hoy Program who participates in the dance contest.

“Lose weight” was just one of the things that the famous judge Dolores Cortes He told Paul Stanley after he was extremely upset with his performance and that of his partner, Tania Rincón, on the dance floor.

Lolita Cortés, who is the toughest judge in the contest Today Program, He could not hide how much he disliked the dance steps and others of the presentation of the son of Paco Stanley and his partner, which he described as a rhythmic table.

For someone who became very famous thanks to his performance as a judge at La Academia, it was not enough to address the famous people and asked the choreographer to appear, with whom he had a heated discussion.

Cortés questioned him about why he had placed those dance glasses and that it is even something similar to what children up to 6 years old do in schools, so he does not think it is suitable for the contestants.

With serious annoyance Lolita headed towards Paul stanley and Tania Rincón, indicating that they are the face, the presentation of their choreographer and that they must put all of them to do their best on the dance floor.

The famous judge stressed that she knows that both have obligations, especially Rincón, who has little of being a mother, but still they must show their commitment and if necessary not sleep to be able to rehearse their steps and give their best.

Lolita Courteous He indicated that he knows that the host of Members to the Air dances very well, but pointed out that he must lose weight in order to do much better. “Lose weight my love, because you dance incredible, what saves them? They have great charisma, but unfortunately today the choreographer is carrying them and it is their fault because you are the face of their choreographer.”

Social networks have applauded that Dolores Cortés joins Las Estrellas Bailan en Hoy as a judge, where she shares a chair with the host of the Hoy Program, Andrea Legarreta and the beloved Latin Lover.