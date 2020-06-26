There are many types of diet, but the most fashionable in recent times is the « ketogenic diet » or Keto Diet, by which carbohydrates are almost completely eliminated. See how to carry it out correctly and avoid the most common mistakes.

The ketogenic diet (or Keto Diet) is an extremely low carbohydrate diet. This means that you can only eat a day 50 grams of carbs, equivalent 3 corn tortillas, so that fats are the main source of energy.

For that to happen, the body needs transform fat into ketones. This process results in fatigue in the brain, so it is essential that the diet is not carried alone, but that you are supervised by your GP. In addition, you must take into account the most common mistakes when carrying it out:

Keto diet or ketogenic diet is very famous lately.

At first, do not supplement your electrolytes It’s more common than it sounds: The keto diet dehydrates and makes you eliminate a lot of sodium, magnesium, and potassium when you go to the bathroom, leading to dizziness. Therefore, it is necessary to take supplements and / or a glass of mineral water daily.

On the other hand, it happens that you don’t eat enough fat: remember that it is your main source of energy. Avocado or coconut oil are not enough. We emphasize that your doctor must be aware of your new diet to help you know what type of fats to choose and in what quantity your body needs them for the diet to work.

What are the most common mistakes of the Keto Diet.

Eating too much protein It is also counterproductive since, having a lot of protein, your body converts them to glucose, delaying your ketosis. So don’t go to excesses either. Also, it is recommended perform functional exercises or weights, instead of just cardio.

On the other hand, not ketosis all week, that is to say, eat 5 times a week ketogenic and then rest the weekend. Glucose is the body’s main source of energy, and turning it back will break your ketosis. By last, you should not leave out important nutrients: These diets can be low in fiber, folic acid, vitamin C, antioxidants, calcium and vitamin D, so it is important that your doctor or nutritionist is aware of supplementing well.