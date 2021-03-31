Lose the fear of emotions

Share

Our emotional world seems a mystery to us.

Emotions that come out of nowhere and change the way we speak, feel and relate to each other.

Emotions that last a long time without understanding why.

Emotions that we have been becoming afraid of.

A few years ago I was also afraid of emotions, especially sadness that brought me a melancholy that I did not understand well and that made my whole world turn slower.

I learned to lose my fear of emotions when I began to relate to them from another place, I replaced fear with curiosity and this helps me to know myself more.

We have not been taught to listen carefully to the messages that our emotions leave us and that makes us disconnected from ourselves. And when we are disconnected, we can lose ourselves in the hectic pace of life.

Today I want to show you a revolutionary way of understanding and approaching your emotions and for this, I want to explain what they are, how they are expressed and why they appear in your life.

Anatomy of emotions

What are emotions?… They are friends who visit us to warn us of dangers and help us adapt to the changes that life brings. Because one thing you should know is that the only constant in life is change. And that is good, because it helps us to renew ourselves, to transform what no longer helps us to live fully.

How are emotions expressed? … Emotions are born in our mind, they are energy that we experience as a more or less intense sensation that something is moving in us. This is the first manifestation of emotions, through affection, but we can also explore our emotions from other places …

The body: When we do not listen to our emotions, this energy becomes stronger and begins to express itself through our body. The sensations of the emotions in the body are usually: knots in the stomach or throat, pressure in the chest, feelings of emptiness in the stomach or that feeling of having “butterflies in the stomach”. These signals are sometimes subtle and go unnoticed and other times they are more intense and make us think we have a disease. Thoughts: Emotions create our thoughts. Our conscious mind takes the energy of the emotions to create this coherent cognitive product that we perceive as a thought. We tend to be more aware of thoughts than of emotions, but at the same time we can take the thought as a clue to find out the emotion we feel Self-dialogue: We all have a constant dialogue with ourselves, it can be a mere narrator tell us what happens in our life, it can be a critical that makes us feel bad or may even be a loving grandmother who loves us, protects and encourages us to move forward. We can have these three monologues in us and therefore it is important to identify when they appear and in the case of the critic, try to calm him down and tell him that nothing is wrong, that mistakes help us to learn. Behavior: Emotions also change the way we that we behave. Sometimes we are not aware of how our behavior changes based on our emotions and thoughts, but observing what we do is another way of contacting our emotions.

For example, do you feel that when you are stressed or anxious, smoke more, drink more alcohol or crave sweeter or higher calorie foods?… Your body sends you signals to change your behaviors depending on how you feel.

What is the natural cycle of emotions?… We tend to think that emotions last a long time, in the worst cases, we can feel that sadness, anxiety and anguish will accompany us for life. This is just your perception emotions are born to flow, to transform and change.

Emotions come to indicate things that are not going well, sometimes they also appear so that you dedicate time, so that you put the brakes on and listen to yourself more. Each emotion holds a message that if you stop to listen to it, it will guide you.

From Buddhism they tell us that emotions are like the waves of the sea, and I like to take this metaphor so that you better understand the true nature of your emotions. Because your emotions, like waves, are born, expressed, reach their crest and fade.

This is their natural life cycle, but we are capable of prolonging emotions and keeping them at their peak or maximum level of expression for a long time. And we do this in many ways …

How do I feed my emotions?… We are able to feed our emotions to last longer than they would naturally. And I’ve found that we do it in three specific ways.

Thoughts: When we feel an emotion, it is common for our mind to start to activate and create many thoughts that are gaining strength. This leads us to turn over and over to certain topics and the more we think, the more we feed the emotion, so that the anger becomes more intense, the sadness deeper and the anxiety more distressing.

Observe the thoughts you have when you feel an intense emotion and decide if you want to continue feeding the emotion or if you prefer to let it go free.

Music: Sometimes we feel that certain emotions must be felt more deeply in order to punish ourselves. This usually happens especially with unpleasant emotions such as sadness, anguish, guilt, shame, anger. Music has the ability to deepen and amplify our emotions. And we usually listen to sad music to deepen our sadness. The good thing is that music also helps us foster pleasant emotions … you decide how you feed your emotions.

Memories: As with thoughts, we sometimes prolong certain emotions through our memories. We can come to remember things that another person has told us and that has hurt us to prolong our anger, we can remember past times where we were happy to deepen our sadness and we can even search our minds for situations where we have made a fool of ourselves to deepen our shame.

We all feed our emotions, but remember that the important thing is that you consciously decide which emotions you release and which ones stay with you… it all depends on you.

How can I regulate intense emotions? … When emotions are very intense, we need to create a space of calm within us. In fact, a very intense emotion is a sign that we need oxygenate her. Emotions do not know how to breathe on their own, so we must breathe through them.

When you feel that a very intense emotion accompanies you, take 5 minutes to sit comfortably, close your eyes and breathe consciously, observing the way in which the air enters and leaves your body, feeling the expansion when you breathe in and the relaxation when you exhale .

And to make it easier for you to connect with your breath, you can download this short meditation that I have recorded for you for free. You can access it from here.

Your emotions are allies, they just want you to hear them