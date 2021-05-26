Lose lottery prize for sharing an image on WhatsApp

Today, it seems practically impossible for us to imagine our daily communication without the help of WhatsApp, an application with which we can not only send each other text or voice messages with all our contacts that we have on our cell phone, but also allows you to send images, photos, videos and other types of documents.

On this subject, security experts indicate that we must be very careful with what we share on WhatsApp, especially in groups or with contacts that we do not know, since We could disclose personal information and therefore put our physical and financial integrity at risk.

That happened to an inhabitant of the town of Cartagena, in Murcia, Spain, who turned out to be the winner of a lottery drawing, taking home a prize equivalent to $ 1,400 dollars.

The winner He shared his happiness by uploading to a WhatsApp group in which there was a photograph of the winning ticket.

But the terrible surprise that he took the next day when he wanted to go to collect his prize because there he found out that someone else had impersonated his identity and that he collected his prize by registering the ticket on his website.

How could this happen? Because you sent the photo of the ticket on WhatsApp, someone was able to enter the barcode to be able to charge it.

The man reported the incident to the authorities and quickly, elements of the Civil Guard implemented an operation to find the fraudster, who was arrested last Monday. It is about an 18-year-old young man, who received the photograph of the winning ticket through another WhatsApp group, in which another person had shared the image.

As a result of this situation, the Spanish authorities have recommended that before sending a text message or photograph on WhatsApp, the user of this app should be aware that this tool has a mass dissemination scope.

Users lose control of what they share on WhatsApp, especially due to the multiple retransmissions that could be made of the text, photograph or video message, as well as the potential recipients and the use that may be made of the sent files.

Cybersecurity Tips for Lottery Winners

The cybersecurity company Panda Security has released a list of recommendations that winners of a lottery prize must follow in order not to be the victim of any deception or fraud.

The first thing that the winners are advised is to treat the subject with discretion. The fewer people who know the news, the probability of suffering some difficulties regarding the prize is minimal.

They also indicated that it is important that the winners receive adequate advice from a professional, especially in cases of complexity with high prizes, and to eliminate collaterals.

Finally, it is recommended not to share any image of the lottery ticket in any medium, including WhatsApp. There are people who send photos of them hiding the information of this, either blurring or covering the data; however, this does not guarantee that someone else will misuse the image.

