Lose a finger in the middle of a fight

This Thursday there was a chilling moment on the ring of the Cage Fury Fighting Championship, in Philadelphia. The former Canadian wrestling Olympian, now a professional MMA mixed martial arts fighter, experienced a moment of great tension when he realized, in the middle of combat, that his left ring finger had disappeared. His opponent had ripped it off in one blow.

At that moment, after the second round, when the referee saw that Pliez had run out of finger, he declared to Goodale as the winner of the fight by technical knockout.

Later, ESPN reported that PlievThe 37-year-old had found his finger in the glove, where he had been trapped. For this reason, he underwent a fast surgery, with which the annular ring was reimplanted.