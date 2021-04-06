Lose $ 28 million for forgetting to collect lottery prize

Nobody, absolutely no one could forget to collect a millionaire lottery prize… Well, that’s what we think.

Nevertheless, yes there is a tremendous absent-minded person, originally from Brazil, who would have earned more than $ 28 million dollars last December 31, thanks to the New Year’s draw of the Mega-Sena da Virada lottery and carelessly, he lost all that money.

It turns out that only two tickets they managed to match all 6 numbers of the combination of the top prize equivalent to $ 28.5 million, but none of them did it.

The only thing that is known is that the tickets were purchased electronically in Sao Paulo and that from the draw, the winner had 3 months to collect it. It arrived on March 31 and nobody claimed it.

This amount of money will be the largest uncollected prize in the history of the lottery of that country. According to Brazilian law, the unclaimed money will be transferred to the Student Financing Fund (FIES), which is a government program that helps people pay for their higher education studies.

It may interest you:

Lost a winning $ 1 million lottery ticket, only to find it lying in a parking lot later

He won $ 62 million in the lottery but a tragedy ruined his life