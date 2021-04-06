LOSC Lille: Eugenio Pizzuto succeeded in arriving in France, says Ligue 1 manager

The LOSC Lille scored an important victory on their way to the Ligue 1 title, defeating PSG with a goal from Canadian forward Jonathan David, who will be out for several weeks. One of the players who has lived this great moment closely is the Mexican Eugenio Pizzuto.

The U-17 world runner-up, arrived at Lille in the summer and despite the fact that he has not made his debut with the first team, the midfielders do not regret his decision, even the deputy general director of Ligue 1, Matheu Ficot, revealed for Record that his arrival in France was a great choice, since he has distinguished himself by training young players.

“For young players like Eugenio Pizzuto, joining a Ligue 1 club is a great opportunity, as French clubs are well known for their ability to develop future gems.”

The manager pointed out that France tends to attract a lot of talent in Latin America and with the arrival of André-Pierre Gignac, Liga MX tends to have a little more spotlight, since it closely follows what happens with the career of the former Marseille striker.

