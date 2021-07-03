Los Topos de México is in Miami but they have not been able to collaborate with the rescue activities in Surfside

Approximately 10 Mexicans belonging to the search and rescue team Los Topos arrived in the city of Miami to help with the work following the collapse of the Champlain Towers Souwth condominium in Surfside.

However, they have been excluded from the disaster area due to United States regulations.

” We pray that we will be granted permission to access the rubble and help the missing personss, ”said Adrián Salvador Aguirre Macías, 46, who has worked as a volunteer at Los Topos Azteca for 14 years, . said.