Many celebrities pool their talents and hold a big online concert to help farmworkers

Juanes, Manna, Carlos Vives, Maluma, The North Tigers and Sofia Vergara are some of the artists who join the Altísimo Live Festival! for the benefit of agricultural workers, precisely because it is celebrated on May 5. Just when the situation has led all the world’s musicians to do virtual concerts, the idea of ​​doing this festival arises “on-line” in order to raise funds and help the agricultural sector, which has been so affected by the pandemic. They will also join Wild Dangond, Marc Anthony, Elvis crespo, Gloria Trevi, the duo Jesse & Joy, Luis Fonsi, Zone People, Fonseca, Ivy Queen, Glory and Emilio Estefan, among many more.

Several of these artists have expressed their gratitude to the farm workers through their social networks and have asked for help for them and their families, through donations that will be collected during the transmission of the Soaring Live!

View this post on Instagram #AltisimoLive! will be co-hosted by actor, producer, director, and activist @evalongoria and @iheartlatino Chairman and Chief Creative Officer @enriquesantos. Other celebrity co-hosts throughout the livestream benefit festival will include @jbalvin @katedelcastillo, @rosariodawson, and @alejandrosanz. . #SwipeLeft to see some of our other celebrity performers and presenters joining the cause. . We invite YOU to join our cause too and make a difference by giving $ 5 (or more) this Cinco and then head over to AltisimoLive.com to start your interactive experience. – AltisimoLive! It will be co-presented by the actress, producer, director and activist @EvaLongoria and the President and Creative Director of @iHeartLatino, @EnriqueSantos. Other co-hosts of the Livestream benefit festival will include @JBalvin, @KateDelCastillo, @RosarioDawson and @AlejandroSanz. . Swipe left to see some of our famous artists and presenters joining the cause. . We invite you to join our cause as well and make a difference by giving $ 5 (or more) this Five and then heading to AltisimoLive.com to begin your interactive experience. A post shared by Altísimo Live (@altisimolive) on Apr 17, 2020 at 2:53 pm PDT

Drivers will be Eva Longoria and Enrique Santos. To watch the Soaring Live! all you have to do is access the festival’s networks, which are: @AltisimoLive in Facebook, Youtube, Twitter, Periscope and Twitch. Hours before the concert series begins there will be different activities with chefs, comedians and many more surprises.

“I am happy to participate in this initiative and to continue inviting people to practice social distancing. It is important to highlight the values ​​of the workers who are helping and taking risks so that we can all continue with a normal life ”exposed Adamari López to the Las Americas Newspaper.

The schedule in which this music festival will start is from 5 p.m. PT and 8 p.m. ET and, although it will be free, managers RetroPop Media and iHeartLatino They have requested a minimum collaboration of $ 5. Donations can be made directly on the page farmworkers.hipgive.org or by sending a text message to 91999 with the phrase FIVE.

