Los Sopranos stars claim HBO paid millions to Gandolfini not to star in The Office

The Office creator Ricky Gervais recently went to the Talking Sopranos podcast. That show is hosted by two stars from The Sopranos: Michael Imperioli and Steve Schirripa. They couldn’t help but tell the English comedian something that was not expected. James Gandolfini could star in the US version The Office after Steve Carell’s departure, but HBO did not agree with this. According to the actors, that company paid the late actor USD $ 3 million so that he would not agree to appear in that iconic sitcom. Apparently NBC had offered him $ 4 million to go on a season of the show. The truth is, three million for doing nothing is too good a deal to turn down.

These were the exact words of Imperioli:

You know, they talked about having Gandolfini sometime to replace Carell. You knew that?

For his part, what he said Schirripa was this:

I think before James Spader and after Carell, they offered Gandolfini, I mean $ 4 million to play him one season — and HBO gave him 3 million not to. That is a fact.

The million dollar question in this case is why would HBO be so desperate for the actor not to appear on The Office? The amount you were paid is not anything. Imperioli Y Schirripa they have their theories about it. They think that happened for one of two reasons; they wanted to keep the legacy of The Sopranos or simply at that time Gandolfini I was busy working on the miniseries The Night Of – 95%. The actor still managed to film the pilot before his death. In fact, it is known that HBO gave him the green light in tribute to his untimely death.

It’s interesting to think that we were nowhere near seeing him come out on that legendary sitcom. It is something that would really have been worth seeing. Gandolfini he was a great actor. He would have had a lot to contribute to that television series. It is comforting to think that, if this information is true, in some corner of the multiverse it did happen. It is not an exaggeration that among all the fans of the actor and the sitcom they would have paid him even more to be able to see him there. It’s a shame.

It must be said that it is not the first time, and probably not the last, that both stars reveal unknown data about Gandolfini. Last year they were both invited to the program Joe Rogan Experience. There they talked about something quite striking. The actor was harassed on the phone by Harvey Weinstein himself. The infamous producer wanted James to come out on The Late Show With David Letterman to promote a movie. It goes without saying that the actor did not like being on late-night talk shows. He did not see the joke to do it and he flatly refused. As we all know by now, the producer was not the type to take no for an answer. This meant that he was called insistently to the actor until he lost his temper and told his colleagues that he wanted his fist to meet the face of Weinstein. So he said at the time Schirripa:

He said, ‘Harvey Weinstein keeps calling, because he wants me to appear on the Letterman show and I said no. And this one got fucking nasty to Jim. ‘ And then he said, ‘I’m going to hit Harvey Weinstein! If he calls me again I’ll send him to hell! I swear to god. What he is paying me is not enough to bear him. ‘ And this is before all the Harvey Weinstein shit came out, when he was still king.

