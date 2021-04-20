Los Rudos, executioners of Los Dispersos, are eliminated in ‘Boom!’ after four programs

Los Rudos’s joy in ¡Boom! after eliminating Los Dispersos last Wednesday, the champion team until that day, specifically four programs, since this Monday They were defeated by the Zeroesenta.

Both teams were very even during most of the contest, but newcomers achieved an extra ten seconds during the strategic phase and that tipped the balance in his favor.

Fernando, Gabriel and Miguel Ángel (Alejandro was previously eliminated) were overcome for their opponents thanks to that extra time, where they achieved two extra hits, eliminating them after four appearances in the Antena 3 program, but where they left taking € 15,100 prize.

Nacho, Héctor and Xavi –Eduardo, the other member of the team, was eliminated in bomb number four-, The Zeros, They went on to contest the final bomb in search of the day’s jackpot, which was at 2,450,000 euros.

The nerves of seeing each other with the final round took their toll and they were very far from the prize, specifically to five questions of being able to take it away. They hurried the minute and a half until 15, but they ran out of seconds to answer the questions that had previously failed.

The Cerosesenta, in ‘Boom!’. ATRESMEDIA