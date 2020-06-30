Los Rabanes launch A million friends in the style of Latin rock | .

Panama is the place of origin of The Rabanes the Latin rock group that has revolutionized the way of recording singles this pandemic caused by the coronavirus, their single « A million friends » It has become quite a hit.

During interview with Show News They shared the reasons why they decided to release this 1988 cover and turn the style around. ska, reggae and rock combined.

Throughout the interview the vocalist of the band Emilio Regueira was the spokesperson for The Rabanes Who shared what they have gone through during these 115 days of confinement currently in Panama.

It may interest you: Juan Gabriel and the secrets he took to his grave

The group managed to see how they could generate remote music, began recording with their own cell phones and voice memos and manage not to wait for the quarantine to pass because they don’t really know how long it will end.

Follow us on Google News, click on our star

The group’s leader was asked why they had decided to revive the song of Roberto Carlos first launched 34 years ago.

« When that song came out it was a freshness for everything that happened at that time, it was like a balm to carry good vibes of good will, perhaps in a hippie concept … In these days of pandemic I started listening to a lot of music , and I rediscovered this topic, it is a Latin American anthem « Emilia said.

Follow us on our Facebook and get more from Show!

What the interpreter de « Miss I like your Style » is that giving it the touch of Los Rabanes between ska, reggae, rock, it could bring you a « breath of air » for all those people who are between four walls during this confinement.

The version of « A million friends » of The Rabanes it gives a meaning of support and safeguard to all the people who listen to it as mentioned before it is a Latin American anthem that comes to revolutionize music and the meaning of what we listen to.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel and get more from Show News!

In addition, the group will provide a live concert the next July 4 at 8:00 p.m. from Mexico City so you can’t miss it, because in addition to singing his new single, you can enjoy his other hits.

Read also: MTV VMA Awards keep going and announce event date