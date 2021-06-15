Los Pluris is at risk; Congress of the Union

MEXICO CITY.

If the presidential intention to put an end to multinominals advances in the second part of the six-year term, the 65th legislature could become the last with members elected through proportional representation.

The proposal to eliminate this figure was presented by Morena in 2019, prior to the approval of the 2020 budget, under the argument that austerity should be applied and that this figure had “given of itself.” President López Obrador backed the idea.

Last February, again in the Chamber of Deputies, another initiative of the ruling party stated that it should only retain the 300 majority representatives. The number of legislators was described as excessive and there was talk of the United States, Russia and Brazil, where with populations greater than those of Mexico, there are proportionally more compact congresses.

For the 65th Legislature, to begin in September, Morena will insist in San Lázaro on the disappearance of the multi-member, as part of the announced electoral reform that the government will seek to finalize.

PLURIS, 44 YEARS OF HISTORY

Established with the so-called political reform of Jesús Reyes Heroles, in 1977, this mechanism guarantees the parties that come to Congress those cadres that at the time have the backing of the leaderships and that would specify their respective agendas in the parliamentary task.

The modification that was introduced 44 years ago sought to give greater margins of parliamentary representation to minority parties. This resulted in a mixed system that combined the principle of relative majority representation with that of proportional representation.

So, for more than four decades, the lists for multi-member seats and seats have been led by those who at the top of political institutes consider a priority, indispensable or key to their current strategies.

Hence, in each electoral process, before the voting date, there are names of candidates of proportional representation that are taken for granted as winners.

So when the 500 members of the Chamber of Deputies are renewed, as was the case in the elections of last Sunday, June 6, it is known in advance who will be part of the bubbles of each bench in San Lázaro, regardless of the fate that their parties would have at the polls.

And that was the case of the lists of candidates for pluri that, between February and March, the political institutes registered with the National Electoral Institute (INE).

SANTIAGO CREEL, A PLURI OF THE BREAD

The names of ex-governors, ex-secretaries of state, civil servants, ex-legislators or party leaders have traditionally been incorporated into the lists of multi-member leaders to whom the party leaders guarantee a legislative space in this way, without the risks of electoral competition.

On this occasion, that was the case in the PAN of the former Secretary of the Interior of Vicente Fox, Santiago Creel Miranda, who also by appointment of the PAN leadership was appointed in 2015 as a constituent deputy in Mexico City.

Counselor in the Federal Electoral Institute (INE) from 1994 to 1996, Creel became a federal deputy of the PAN in 1997 through the multi-member channel.

In 2000 he disputed and lost the head of government of the then Federal District, remaining in second place and less than four points apart. He was appointed head of the Segob.

In 2006 he was elected senator by proportional representation as well. And he served as coordinator of the bench in the first part of Felipe Calderón’s administration.

Considered one of the main political advisers of the PAN leaders since it ceased to be a government, Creel is entrusted, by the president of the party, Marko Cortés, to prepare the parliamentary agenda of the bench and of the future legislative bloc with PRI and PRD. This task is shared with the current deputy Jorge Romero, who will be re-elected through the multi-member channel.

Margarita Zavala also heads the lists of elected deputies of National Action by the multi-member channel, as happened in 2003, in the middle of Fox’s administration, when she held a seat for the first time.

His incorporation through this modality was part of the agreement between the PAN and the also former independent presidential candidate, who resigned from the party in 2017, dissatisfied with the way in which Ricardo Anaya made the nomination. In this way, the founder of México Libre, an organization that failed to register as a party, was assured of membership in the next legislature.

But unlike then, in the current electoral process, the wife of former president Felipe Calderón was nominated in both ways, resulting in the winner of the district in Miguel Hidalgo, where she campaigned as a relative majority candidate for San Lázaro.

Now becoming the candidate with the highest vote in the country, Margarita Zavala will occupy a seat, leaving the place she had on the multi-member list to her alternate Mariana Gómez del Campo, former president of the PAN in the City and who was already a senator in that way. between 2012 and 2018.

PRIISTAS PLURIS IN THE PRI … IN MORENA AND IN MC

Current president of the National Peasant Confederation and federal deputy who arrived in San Lázaro by multi-member route, the former governor of Durango, Ismael Hernández Deras, was part of the list of the pluri of the PRI.

For the fourth time he will be a member of the Chamber, where he arrived for the first time in 1994, then in 1997, in 2018 and in September in the 65th legislature.

He has been a senator three times, managing to take office in 2021 with a winning vote in his entity. He was twice a local deputy and municipal president of the Durango capital.

Another former PRI legislator, Óscar Cantón Zetina, businessman and journalist, who was a senator for Tabasco through the multi-member route from 2000 to 2006, will now reach the federal chamber thanks to that figure, but as a deputy for Morena. He was also a local deputy for the PRD and the PVEM.

And this would be his third time in San Lázaro. He belonged as representative of the PRI to the 52nd and 56th legislatures.

Another prominent parliamentarian who previously belonged to the PRI, a party of which she was secretary general in the term of Peña Nieto, and who is now returning to the Chamber under other acronyms is Ivonne Ortega Pacheco, who will be part of the Citizen Movement bench.

The former PRI was a municipal president, local deputy, senator, governor of Yucatán and a candidate for the presidential candidacy. This will be her third time as a deputy. She came to the 59th Legislature as the majority winning candidate. And to the 62 by the multi-member route.

NOROÑA: 33 YEARS OF PARLIAMENTARY

Gerardo Fernández Noroña: He has been in parliament for 33 years. He was a federal deputy for the Mexican Socialist Party in 1988.

In 1995, he led the creation of the Citizen Assembly in Defense of Bank Debtors. He was Secretary of Communication for the PRD in 2004.

He will be a federal deputy for the fourth time. It was from 2009 to 2012 by the PT. And again by those acronyms from 2018 to date. But then, as now, Fernández Noroña did not resort to multi-member mechanisms, but in both cases he won as a representative majority candidate in one of the Iztapalapa districts.

A multi-member deputy for the Mexican Socialist Party in 1988, Amalia García was founder and national president of the PRD and governor of Zacatecas. Before that, he was in the Senate, which he led by means of a national list, as it is called, to the multiple path of the Upper House.

Later, also through proportional representation, he arrived in San Lázaro for the second time in 2012, in the 62nd Legislature. And he was a member of the Legislative Assembly of the then DF.

This time she will be a federal deputy for the Citizen Movement.

Another expert who will arrive in San Lázaro under a new logo is Julio César Moreno, a multi-member deputy from Morena.

Key legislator of the PRD in the years of the Pact for Mexico in the 62nd Legislature, where he was president of the Constitutional Points Commission, in 2003 he was elected local deputy for the first time and in 2006 he won as delegational head of Venustiano Carranza, a position of which he he separated in 2009 to be nominated for the second time as a candidate for local deputy.

In 2012 he came to the Chamber through the multi-member channel and in 2015 he was president of the Board of Directors. Later, he was elected PRD mayor again in 2018. On January 24, 2021, he resigned from the PRD, after 25 years of militancy, to join Morena.

Another PRD member who was already part of the Chamber of Deputies and who will now arrive through the plurinominal route is Luis Ángel Espinosa Cházaro, who has already been profiled as the future coordinator of the PRD bench.

Close to the party leader, Jesús Zambrano, Espinosa Cházaro reached the 62nd Legislature by a relative majority in 2012, where he was secretary of the Energy Commission and operated the adhesion of that bench to the agreements made with PAN and the Peña Nieto government in the framework of the Pact for Mexico.

In 2015 he lost the election for the delegation headquarters of Cuajimalpa.

This time his return to San Lázaro will take place automatically through the list of multi-member candidates, in accordance with the lists presented by the parties.