Los Planetas, Sen Senra and Maria Arnal i Marcel Bagés, headliners of the Brilliant Festival in Madrid

MADRID, June 21 (EUROPA PRESS) –

The Planets, Sen Senra Y Maria Arnal and Marcel Bagés will be the headliners of the new Bright Festival in Chapineria, town in the Sierra Oeste de Madrid, on September 24, 25 and 26, 2021.

As the organizers have announced, Brilliant will be a festival “daytime, careful and comfortableIn addition to the aforementioned groups, there will also be Ed Maverick, Panda Bear, Mujeres, Aiko the group, Derby Motoreta’s Burrito Kachimba, Oklou, Depresión Sonora, Simona, El Último Vecino, Alondra Bentley, Soleá Morente and Ikram Boulum, among others.

There will be concerts on various stages, local food, crafts and outdoor sports. In addition, children’s spaces will be offered, where children can enjoy special concerts and activities at the El Palomar School Farm.

To get to this magnificent Madrid enclave, there will be shuttles available to attendees, as well as public transport services and also a car park for private vehicles.