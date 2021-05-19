Los Naranjos Golf Club will host a magnificent closing to the ‘Race to Costa del Sol’

05/19/2021

On at 20:11 CEST

Sport.es

Los Naranjos Golf Club, one of Marbella’s most pedigree clubs, will open its doors from November 25 to 28 at the Andalusia Costa del Sol Open in Spain, decisive test and perfect culmination for the Race to Costa del Sol, the order of merit of the Ladies European Tour.

His careful route will serve to identify the winner of this prestigious tournament and the first classified in the ranking of the circuit., a double crown that the Danish Emily Kristine Pedersen won last year after fighting an exciting duel with the Spanish Nuria Iturrioz and Ana Peláez.

The Andalusia Costa del Sol Open of Spain, again sponsored by the Ministry of Tourism, Regeneration, Justice and Local Administration of the Junta de Andalucía, Tourism and Planning Costa del Sol and Acosol – Association of Municipalities of the Western Costa del Sol, It will be played in another of the Costa del Sol jewels signed by Robert Trent Jones Sr., a stellar designer who knew how to combine beauty, functionality and quality in a route that takes advantage of the undulations of the terrain and occupies the bed of a river that crossed the orange grove that gives its name to the field.

A first class tour

Los Naranjos Golf Club is another example of the spectacular level offered by the Andalusian and Costa del Sol coursesThe outcome of the Race to Costa del Sol, the ranking of the Ladies European Tour that for the second year adopts this name, will be elucidated in its well-cared greens and fairways. As icing on the cake, the € 600,000 that will be distributed in the tournament and the € 250,000 for the three best classified in the annual ranking.

“Hosting the Andalucía Costa del Sol Open de España 2021 is not only a great pride, but a reflection of the strong commitment of Los Naranjos Golf Club to women’s golf, its growth and its media coverage “, explains Julián Romaguera, CEO of a club that already hosted another LET event in 1988, the Marbella Ladies Open won by South African Laurette Maritz.

“We must remember that this event is the grand finale of the Race to Costa del Sol of the Ladies European Tour and of the importance it has and must have in the international golf industry & rdquor ;,.

A luxury designer

Los Naranjos Golf Club was designed by Robert Trent Jones Sr. in 1977 and is located in the heart of Nueva Andalucía, Marbella (Málaga), a few minutes from Puerto Banús.

The course presents a differentiated orography route between the first and second rounds and it is essential for the players to go long from the tee if they want to sign good results, especially in pairs 3.

The distribution of the holes offers diversity to the amateur, since from certain strategic points several holes are dominated and it is possible to enjoy a lot of golf. In addition, in recent years the club has undergone great improvements, mainly in its different starting tees. and in the finishes of its design in order to be able to adapt to the demand and needs of its partners.