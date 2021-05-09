Los Menudo gather for Ray Reyes funeral in Puerto Rico

After the unexpected death of Ray Reyes, on April 30, his friends and family gathered for his funeral in Puerto Rico. As expected, several ex-Menudo members gathered at the Boulevard Memorial Funeral Home, located at 2800 Dos Palmas Ave., Levittown, Toa Baja, Puerto Rico. One by one each of the members of the disappeared gang arrived; According to the Dallas News, Ray’s last goodbye, held on May 4, came René Farrait, Johnny lozada, Fernando Sallaberry, Ricky Melendez, Miguel Cancel, Robert Avellanet Y Robi Draco Rosa.

© Raül Reyes Ray Reyes died at the age of 51 due to a heart attack on April 30

According to the reports of the aforementioned media, the mortal remains of Ray Reyes were cremated and the funeral was open doors with the pertinent measures for the COVID-19 pandemic. During the last goodbye to the former Menudo, there were some very special moments, such as the performance of Raúl, Ray’s brother, who sang Si tú no eres, one of the greatest hits of Menudo’s time. In addition to this act, the Puerto Rican singer and artist Glenn Monroig, paid him a small tribute with guitar in hand.

“Miguel, René and Johnny came from Miami, Robert Avellanet came from California and Ralphy Rodríguez from North Carolina. Here (in Puerto Rico) is Ricky Meléndez. It was a celebration of Ray’s life, he wanted togetherness, this was the moment to come together, to give each other love and celebrate ”, Raúl commented to Dallas News. “This was one of Ray’s dreams, to put them back together and here he achieved it,” he added.