Los Márquez, to train with the Red shirt

07/07/2021

Act. At 11:48 CEST

Marc Márquez has broken with its usual political neutrality and has dressed in the colors of the Spanish team to go out to train this morning around Cervera. His brother Alex, that during the national team’s match against Italy in the Eurocup semifinals he was already very active in networks, he has quickly signed up to the bet of Marc and has also been sheathed the Red shirt to share this morning’s mountain bike tour and running race.

“Today I want to go to train with the @SeFutbol shirt! Let’s see if I get the same strength that they showed yesterday. Attitude, desire and delivery # Euro2020,” he tweeted Marc Márquez, illustrating his comment with a selfie wearing the Spain shirt. “I’m going with you”, he replied Alex in the same line.

Obviously The gesture was not equally liked by all the fans of the Márquez brothers. Fans with pro-independence convictions have reproached them for positioning themselves in this way, while other followers have defended their initiative by downplaying the (inevitable) political tone to stick only to sports.

Today I feel like going to train with the @SeFutbol shirt! Let’s see if the same force that they showed yesterday infects me. Attitude, desire and delivery 🙌🏼 # Euro2020 pic.twitter.com/2qLf2LUANS – Marc Márquez (@ marcmarquez93) July 7, 2021