Los Lobos, a portrait of childhood and migration, hits theaters – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Entrelíneas

A piece of the life of the Mexican director Samuel Kishi was the pretext to put social issues such as motherhood and childhood in migration under the microscope through his film Los lobos.

“I tried to talk about resilience, I always saw this family as wounded wolves who are looking for a place to take shelter. I tried to portray issues such as home, identity, the search for solidarity and people with different migratory situations ”, Kishi tells Efe of his film that premieres in theaters on June 10.

Max and Leo wait for their mother, Lucia, to return from working day after day locked in an austere apartment located in a migrant zone in the United States.

While that happens, the brothers play, fight, create imaginary worlds with their drawings and learn lessons that Lucia leaves them recorded on an old tape recorder in the hope that by following the rules imposed by their mother, she will soon take them to Disneyland.

The story of these two children is based on the story of Samuel, his brother and his mother, however it describes the lives of thousands of migrant women and children who have crossed the border in search of better opportunities.

“I wrote the anecdote and in the early stages of the story’s development it was difficult to walk away and let the characters flourish and stop being my story,” he recalls.

For that, in addition to interviewing his mother and brother Kenji, who served as the film’s musicalizer, he approached many other migrant stories, worked with more scriptwriters and gave the actors the freedom to create their own characters.

Source: However