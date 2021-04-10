Los Garres vs. Mazarrón FC

04/10/2021 at 12:27 PM CEST

The The Garres and the Mazarron They continue their journey in the Second Phase of the Third Division in search of new goals, playing this Sunday at 12:00 the match corresponding to the opening day at the stadium The Tejeras.

The The Garres He ranked 4th in the First Phase of the Third Division with 27 points and figures of 22 goals for and 21 against.

With respect to his rival, the Mazarron FC he ranked sixth in the previous phase of the competition with 26 points and a balance of 21 goals in his favor and 19 against.

The rivals had previously met in The Tejeras and the balance is a defeat and a draw in favor of the The Garres. In addition, the visitors do not lose in their last two visits to the stadium of the The Garres. The last confrontation between the The Garres and the Mazarron This competition was played in March 2020 and concluded with a result of 1-2 for the Mazarron.