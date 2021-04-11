Los Garres take three points after defeating Mazarrón FC 3-2

04/11/2021 at 4:15 PM CEST

The The Garres won at home 3-2 their first match of the Second Phase of the Third Division held this Sunday in The Tejeras. With this result, the Garreño team is third, while the Mazarron It is sixth after the end of the game.

The meeting started in a positive way for the local team, who debuted the light with a goal of Manu Costa, ending the first part with a 1-0 in the light.

In the second half came the goal for the Garreño team, which put more land in between through a goal from Fernandez at 75 minutes. However, the Mazarron FC cut differences thanks to a goal from Oliver at 83 minutes. After this, a new occasion allowed to increase the score of the Mazarron team in the 90th minute through a goal of Chiki. The The Garres by means of a new so much of Fernandez, who thus achieved a double just moments before the final whistle, in 90, concluding the duel with a final score of 3-2.

At the moment, the The Garres he gets 30 points and the Mazarron with 26 points.

On the second day the The Garres will play against him Cartagena FC UCAM at home, while the Mazarron FC will face the UCAM B at home.

Data sheetThe Garres:Buba, Rubén, Hernandez, Pitu, Manu Costa, Dieguito, Toni Vela, Riquelme, Carlos Terol, Alvarito and Álvaro MarínMazarrón FC:Emilio, Josema, Edu Serrano, Chiki, Miguel Ortuño, Omar, Diego, Simpara, Juande, David Vera and MatallanaStadium:The TejerasGoals:Manu Costa (1-0, min. 47), Fernandez (2-0, min. 75), Oliver (2-1, min. 83), Chiki (2-2, min. 90) and Fernandez (3-2 , min. 90)