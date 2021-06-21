Los Eternos will have a different promotion than the rest of the UCM films

Of the new releases from Marvel Studios, the most different movie will be The Eternals, which is why marketing is being slower than usual.

Marvel studios you have the difficult task of adding some new and little-known characters to your Cinematic Universe. For them, he knows that promotion and marketing will be very important, since they must ensure that The Eternals generate a lot of interest but telling little of the story so as not to reveal too many details.

In a recent interview, Disney’s marketing executive, Asad Ayaz, spoke about the promotion strategy for Los Eternos:

“With Loki, you look at the release date of your movie or series and work backwards from that based on the story you want to tell during the course of the campaign. We put a lot of thought and a lot of creativity into what we want the fans to experience, what we want the fans to possess when they see the movie and not necessarily spoil it before the premiere.

“If you saw the trailer for Los Eternos, it really didn’t reveal anything. It’s just an introduction to the characters and the tone. It was a very, very early advance. We have much more to do about it. We will be very judicious because we have other movies and shows before Los Eternos arrives. It’s such a special movie with completely new characters, and we have two Marvel Studios movies before that. That gives us an advantage in using them to expose people more to Los Eternos, but also by spacing things out. “

Here we leave you the trailer of The Eternals:

Marvel Studios wants their films to appear different from each other, even though they belong to the same series.

“Loki and Black Widow are two creatively unique properties. If you look at the Shang-Chi trailer and the Black Widow trailer and the trailer for The Eternals, they’re all completely unique. They don’t feel like they are bleeding each other out or are redundant or repetitive in any way. So it’s a wonderful thing for us to have as a marketing team. We make sure that the way fans experience them is unique and special and doesn’t feel like you have all these different Marvel properties hitting you at the same time. ” Concluded Asad Ayaz

The Eternals It will be released on November 5, 2021. While we wait for more details of the film to be shown, we can see the rest on the platform of Disney Plus by following this link.