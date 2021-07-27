Los Chiquillos en Hoy, Paul Stanley makes participant cry | IInstagram

Out of control! Paul Stanley became the protagonist of the headlines of shows of this day in the framework of the premiere of the new reality program of the Hoy Program, The Chiquillos in Today.

The beloved host of the morning Televisa star acts as godfather of the children in the reality show and ended up making one of them cry in the middle of the air program.

Paul stanley He was more than surprised to see Julio cry, since he did not understand the reason for his crying, while the little one continued to cling to his mother.

In Los Chiquillos en Hoy, Paul Stanley, Mariana Echeverría, Andrea Escalona and Lambda García serve as godparents of the little ones, their role is to form teams with them to seek to get the most of their talent.

After an excellent performance on the dance floor with his best reggaeton steps, Julio received not one, but two sweets from Paul, who proposed that he be part of his team. The boy responded with tears.

Arath de la Torre questioned the little boy why he was crying, if it was because he did not want to go with Paul Stanley. Julio replied that no, he wanted to go with his mother, the production tried to control the situation, but they are the “gajes” of working with children.

Given the response of the talented boy, the actor also assured that he also wanted to go with his mother. We will surely continue to enjoy the talent of Julio with Paul in the reality program of the Hoy Program.