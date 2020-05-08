The Butchers of the North They brought together in a very complete compilation 22 songs from their first decade on stage, half of them elected to vote by their entourage of Nekrománticos.

This zombie anthology summarizes his ten years musicizing with sudden revulsion of gothic rock, great baggage of classic horror cinema.

Twenty-two themes saturated to the nausea of ​​phantasmagoria and post-punk that well refer to Bauhaus, something from The Cramps and more familiarly to Permanent Paralysis.

The songs of the group reverberate a series of echoes from beyond the grave that weave the dark narrative line from “Re-Animator” that opens the album to the sinister murmur that outlines the verses of “Poison for Fairies” opening the doors of infamy.

The film photocopy is perfectly sharp in subjects such as ” The Phantom of the Opera ”, ” The Raven ” or ” Doctor Caligari ”, which follow the same somber trail as the films themselves but always in a fun tone, Very punk that make your listening a total descent into the sinks of this Hammer themed party with garage and psychobilly elements.

All the tapping could be the leitmotif of any horror movie, and slower themes like Ans ’The Craving’ ’could sound right at Carrie’s prom to indiscriminately engulf the genre’s most iconic elements.

This nightmarish compilation includes resonant themes such as ‘’ Corpse Thieves ’’, ‘’ Nosferatu lives in Barakaldo ’’ and ‘’ Human Claws ’’ which makes it indispensable for all nostalgic, romantic and necromantic of the post-punk of the 80s.

Review by Rocío Álvarez from Red Crimson Shamrock

