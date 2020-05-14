.. – In the era of the coronavirus, even paradise does not escape asepsis. The tourist gem Los Cabos, destination and refuge of Hollywood stars in the Mexican northwest, will start its reactivation from June, with the aim of reopening all its hotels by the end of the year, in the midst of severe hygienic restrictions.

The President of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, announced on Wednesday an economic revival plan according to which essential sectors such as the automotive sector will start operating from May 18, to later join businesses in the service area, such as tourism.

The Los Cabos Tourism Board, which brings together businessmen and local authorities, launched a five-phase reopening plan on Tuesday that will begin next month and end in 2021, when it expects to have recovered 60% of its air connectivity and 80% of its reserves to return sales to 2019 levels.

“It was possible to establish this plan with specific phases of reopening, with a common vision, thinking of all the associations that are part of the private sector,” board director Rodrigo Esponda told . on Wednesday.

Los Cabos is at the southern tip of the Baja California peninsula, where the Pacific Ocean and the Sea of ​​Cortez converge. It has luxurious hotels and timeshare properties. With 3.2 million annual visitors, the tourism sector represents 75% of its local Gross Domestic Product.

Far removed from the bustling Cancun, it receives celebrities such as the actress Gwyneth Paltrow, who enjoy its exclusive beaches and its tranquility, but also Cabo Pulmo, named “The Aquarium of the World” by the French oceanographer Jacques Costeau for its underwater biodiversity.

“We are a very different destination in Mexico because 80% of our travelers are internationals, mainly Americans, ”said Esponda, clarifying that California accounts for 40% of its market and Texas 15%, although they also have European and Canadian visitors.

The board hopes to reopen 40% of the hotels on June 1 and in July increase the number of flights from the United States from four to ten, host the postponed weddings in the spring and the most famous sport fishing competition on the planet, which will be held in the fall. celebrates there every year.

“In phase two that begins in July also, as it is summer in Mexico, we are going to start receiving some flow from the Mexican market (…) For all that has happened, some Mexicans who traveled long distances will do so to that destination that makes sense aspirational ”, said Esponda.

Safe return

The health and safety measures that Los Cabos is implementing – already presented to the authorities – include everything from controls at airports and ports, to which dozens of cruise ships arrive, to reinforcements of hygiene and physical distance measures, official certifications and I use personal protective equipment, according to the group.

“The objective is for the inventory of hotels and activities to be gradually incorporated so that as more tourists arrive we would have a reopening and that by the end of the year we would have all the inventory reopened,” said Esponda, before presenting the initiative to United States travel agents.

Although there are other areas of Mexico more affected by the coronavirus, which has left 38,324 infected and 3,926 deaths in the country, Los Cabos closed its hotel offer on April 1, due to the emergency measures decreed by the Government to curb contagions. Esponda estimates that this year the turnover will be 40% less spectrum than 2019.

During the last almost two months of inactivity due to the pandemic, Esponda assured that all the permanent staff has been maintained and that some companies even managed to pay their employees what they lost due to the tips with which they supplement their salaries.

The American student travel season known as “Spring Break” was affected this year, but not entirely. On March 28, they tested positive for Covid-19 after traveling there. The Mexican authorities then clarified that they were infected in Austin, Texas, in the neighboring country, much more affected than Mexico by the pandemic.