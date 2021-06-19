Los Bukis reunion tickets reach $ 3,500

The wait ended for the fans when Los Bukis announced a long-awaited reunion with Marco Antonio Solís, which will take place in just a couple of months.

The tour will be called “Una historia cantada” and will begin on August 27 at SoFi Stadium, in Los Angeles; while, on September 4 they will be presented at Soldier Field stadium, in Chicago; and on the 15th of the same month, the concert will be at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

In this regard, many of the Latinos who are in our country are excited and anxious to be able to see the entire group on stage again, however, the surprise has been greater after the price of tickets for their first concert was announced.

From $ 900 to $ 3,500 is the cost per ticket to enjoy the first live concert after 25 years of absenceAccording to what was published by Ticketmaster and Internet users are really surprised by the numbers, since obviously, the closer to the stage the fans want to be, the higher the price.

After 25 years @somoslosbukis return to the stage performing all their hits LIVE at SoFi Stadium on Aug. 27! Tickets go on sale this Friday at https://t.co/dv4ujoFe9H. # LaHistoriaCantada # SoFiStadium #LosBukis pic.twitter.com/FPbtxe8Ukj – SoFi Stadium (@SoFiStadium) June 14, 2021

It is worth mentioning that the pre-sale began this Tuesday, June 15, and the general sale of tickets opened today, June 18, on the website of the promoter Live Nation corresponding to the first concert, since the dates of September are still they have not been released.

Even so, there are reports that the sales have been a success, that the seats are sold out and that until other dates could be announced soon.

The popular group was created in the mid-1970s and their last concert was on May 18, 1996 in Guadalajara, Jalisco, where they said goodbye to their followers and thanked them for 20 years of success.