Los Bukis meet again on tour A sung story – El Sol de México

Marco Antonio Solís once wrote on his Twitter that “life puts us in time and place, fate puts us in contact and affection in tune”. True to his own phrase, he did not ignore his instincts when after a meeting with Los Bukis at their streaming concert on May 9 after 25 years of their separation, he felt the desire to get back on stage together.

In a meeting with the media from Los Angeles, California, the musician described that moment as a hunch that came suddenly. “They inspired me to make this decision, but not with my mind, but with my heart. It is an unplanned decision, it is a feeling that led me to make this call, and everyone had a very clear decision to do it (the meeting) ”.

The group was officially formed in the mid-70s, when the singer was just a teenager. His first album was titled False amor, and in just one year he was awarded a Diamond Record for having sold more than a million copies.

Throughout their career they released songs such as My greatest need, Your prison, Love me, I need you and How I went to fall in love with you. His work was recognized by the public and the industry on numerous occasions, including three Grammy nominations (in 1983, 1988 and 1991).

“We are more excited about our journey, our experience, our life and our feelings. Today more than ever we are more grateful, every day that happens much more ”, expressed Marco Antonio.

The group will appear in only three dates (so far), in Los Angeles, California, on August 27; on September 4 in Chicago; and on September 15 in Texas, and they do not rule out scheduling presentations in Mexico.

“All these years there has been a longing to give people that which was left on hiatus, that momentary disappearance. Los Bukis never had an end, it was a hiatus, and now we are back to that part, “said Joel. All those people you have at home who want to see this group together, and despite the distance we have lived, there is that hope of getting back together and doing our best on stage ”.