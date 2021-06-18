Los Bukis: In minutes the tickets were sold out for the great concert on August 27, at the Sofi Stadium

Tickets sold out for the Los Bukis concert at the Sofi Stadium. The famous Mexican band returns after 25 years, its first live performance will be at the Sofi Stadium, on August 27 with a tour that it bears by name. “A sung story.” The value of the tickets goes up to $ 3,500 dollars and in just minutes the tickets have been sold out. The return of the band led by Marco Antonio Solis is undoubtedly a success. For this reason, in gratitude for the public’s response, a second date is opened in the same venue, for August 28.

In an interview with the group, they clarified that they will go on stage to sing with their audience for about two hours. “I don’t think we have the energy for more,” said Marco Antonio Solis with a laugh. He also clarified that they are still choosing the hits that they will play and that they will have the original sound, that is, they will not present arrangements or alterations to the sound or the lyrics. Your fans will be able to sing the songs exactly as they sounded the first time.

Through a press release it is reported that: “Los Bukis generated sufficient sales during the pre-sale period of the first concert at SoFi Stadium, prompting producer Live Nation to announce a second date less than 24 hours before the sale to the public to meet demand. Los Bukis are the first artists to sell the new stadium at full capacity, performing two consecutive nights at the state-of-the-art facilities ”.

Tickets for all interested ALREADY are on sale for the Soldier Field concerts, AT&T Stadium and the second SoFi stadium show on Ticketmaster.com.

