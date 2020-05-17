“We were the first to close and we will be the last to open. I am aware of that,” says Gustavo Palmer, spokesman for the Chamber of Discotheques of the Province of Buenos Aires. The nightlife industry is one of the hardest hit by the mandatory coronavirus quarantine that has been in place for almost 60 days.

In addition to the fact that the sector was already going through difficult times, as a result of the explosion of the breweries and of the new ways of being virtually linked, Palmer reports that “year after year, activity had been falling by 20% due to the economic crisis”.

The pandemic can be devastating for an area that, like concerts, soccer and other massive shows, is culturally based on the idea of ​​close contact between people.

In this context, although he is convinced that “health comes first” and is “super in agreement with the measures that the national government has been implementing”, Palmer demands a bit of tax relief and in the payment of services for nighttime entrepreneurs. In addition, it asks that the process of state aid to SMEs be streamlined.

A distant and longed for image by the owners of nightclubs: the Ku bowling alley, in Pinamar, during a themed party.

“38 thousand pesos of electricity, 17 thousand pesos of water and 9 thousand pesos of gas are coming to me. I am paying the same for services as being open. You call and they don’t give you any answer. The same goes for taxes. We ask for some relief, that we pay a logical proportion, “he explains. And he adds that in Province about 300 credits were presented and there was no response. “It is very bureaucratic. I am also paying 75% of the salary to ten permanent employees. But they make it very difficult for you. The response was very uncertain, almost nil, “he says.

Businessman with 43 years in the activity -for years he managed the bowling alley Ku de Pinamar and now owns the Club Araoz disco-, Palmer represents about 3,400 discotheques that operate in Buenos Aires territory.

“There are many colleagues who are going to close, are going to go bankrupt. In the time I have in the activity, I did good things, bad things, some successes, others not so much. I carry it, I have a certain back. But I don’t think only about myself. What I want is for the night activity to continue, because people need it, ”says Gustavo, who is also a DJ and plays music on La Red radio.

DJ’s José Luis Mayo and Poppy Manzanedo and businessman Gustavo Palmer (in the middle).

Palmer predicts that the night activity will only begin to reactivate in December. “Think that for disco, you have about 15, 20 families. Are At least 30 thousand people who are going to be out of a job. The situation is very serious ”, he warns.

The businessman assures that the sector managed to overcome various crises, from the Kheyvis tragedies in 1993, the Cromañón tragedy in 2004 and the Influenza A in 2009. “But this has no global history. We already have security implementations in place for when It can reopen, but we would love for the government authorities to listen to us, “he concludes.

Eduardo Sempé, producer of massive shows in the Groove clubs, Palermo Club and in the Malvinas Argentinas stadium, talks about the same emergency situation experienced by local locals, as part of the Business Chamber of Discotheques and Entertainment of the Autonomous City of Buenos Aires (Cedeba).

In addition to the high tax pressure and services that discotheques have to pay for – due to the large size of buildings – Sempé focuses on the situation of employees, most of whom are monotributistas who work in various night spots to make ends meet. .

Eduardo Sempé, spokesman for the Chamber of Discotheques and Entertainment of the City of Buenos Aires (Cedeba).

The producer explains that there is no collective labor agreement that brings them together and protects them, and that they are close to 100 thousand the people who work around the clubs all over the country, including bartenders, DJ’s, sound technicians, security people, etc.

In addition to the uncertainty of not knowing when the bowling alleys may reopen, Sempé is convinced that the activity, as it was, will change. That is why it asks that once the nightly entertainment industry is re-enabled, the Government extend the protection measures and help the sector for another six months.

“Because when we open, in the beginning no one will come. Unless the vaccine appears. The live entertainment industry, any show or party that does not sell more than 75% of the tickets, does not yield you. It is almost guaranteeing the extinction of the activity, “he justifies.” The only thing that we ask is that it be contemplated that our activity is not going to return immediately in the same way, “he details.

Another postcard far from Buenos Aires night.

Furthermore, he insists that the tax burden is very high. He maintains that in CABA, boliches have one of the highest Gross Income charges, a percentage that once reached 16%. “ABL, water, electricity, gas, SADAIC, we are the source of income for a lot of boxes, and everything is at risk of disappearing,” says Sempé.

Despite the dark outlook for the sector, Sempé highlights a positive side of this isolation. “The good side is the formation of IDEAR (Argentine Entertainment Industry). We represent about 500 spaces across the country. Many people who were once a competition are now coming together to plan their return and in the meantime,” he says.

Virtual alternatives

Meanwhile, the Bolicheros who used to wait for the weekend to do the preview with friends and go dancing at some Buenos Aires or Buenos Aires nightclub, are trying to find alternatives to fill that gap.

“It costs a lot not to be able to go to clubs and bars. And above all, don’t hang out with friends. I was going out a lot and I get bored having to stay home. Although one looks for them with something, it is clear that nothing supplants it ”, says Felipe Manrique (36), a frequent concurrent to electronic parties. “The alternatives I found are listening to music, live DJ sets, and at the same time listening to it with friends.”

One of the options that emerged in this isolation is that of virtual bolicheros meetings. Some parties known as “Bresh” -Saturday at midnight- and “Ah But Last Night” -or “APA”, on Fridays at midnight- appeal to Instagram and Zoom, and organize live virtual meetings for those who want to have fun listen to music and dance for a while, you can do it from home and share it with friends and strangers.

“I did not participate in virtual parties but it is more or less the same as what I do to listen to music with friends at the same time,” says Felipe. Beyond tastes, in one of its editions, the “Bresh” managed to bring together more than 60,000 people simultaneously; while the “APA” usually gathers around 2,000 virtual assistants, led by DJ La Coneja China.

Another of those who is missing going out and hanging out with friends is Guido Di Lillo (26), who lives with his girlfriend in Belgrano. “It is rare, one is used to going out on weekends and now we have been out for two months but on the balcony, it is something difficult to assimilate,” he confesses. I make video calls with friends, I play an online game, I have a drink, I try to keep in touch with friends in some way ”, he says.

Guido did not participate in any virtual party because he does not see much sense to it, and assures that he prefers to do other things to impersonate bowling. “I think we are just going to be able to go out dancing at the end of the year. Given the situation we are experiencing and the number of cases there are, I do not think they can open before, ”says Di Lillo.

