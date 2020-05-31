The mayor of Los Angeles said Saturday night that members of the National Guard were on their way to the second largest city in the United States, after another day of protests in which protesters set fire to police cars and committed acts of vandalism and looting in shops, in addition to colliding with agents in training.

Mayor Eric Garcetti said he had asked the governor, Gavin Newsom, to send between 500 and 700 guards.

“The California National Guard will be deployed to Los Angeles at night to support our local response to maintain peace and security on the streets of our city,” said the mayor on social media.

Also in California, a few hundred protesters marched through San Francisco, while northeast of San Diego, police fired tear gas to try to disperse a large group that defied orders to move away from police headquarters in La Mesa.

In Los Angeles, a largely peaceful demonstration took place near the Grove, a popular open-air shopping area in the middle of the city, protesting the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis when he was detained by police. However, the act led in the afternoon when protesters set fire to several police cars, broke store windows and jumped on a bus.

Police used batons to repel people and fired rubber bullets to disperse the crowd.

Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore had called for the protests to be peaceful.

“I ask all of Los Angeles to unite and find the ability to peacefully express individual and collective grievances, while maintaining security for all Angelenos,” he said.

Garcetti initially imposed a curfew in the city’s downtown area, where altercations broke out for hours on Friday. But it didn’t take long to expand it to the entire city after the violence focused on an area about 9.6 kilometers (6 miles) to the west.

It was prohibited to be on the street between 20:00 and 5:30 in the morning.

Neighboring Beverly Hills and West Hollywood did the same as the protests spread. Other cities in the county began to impose curfews.

The death of Floyd, 46, recorded in a video in which he was heard to implore that he could not breathe while a white police officer from Minneapolis pressed his knee to his neck, has shocked the country and produced violence in many cities. Police chiefs and police unions have described the scene as unjustifiable and abuse of force. The agent has been charged with murder.

Associated Press journalist John Antczak in Los Angeles contributed to this report.