As the state is about to authorize the resumption of major sporting events, Los Angeles County teams and venues met on Friday to communicate to county supervisors exactly how those events could safely take place.

If the county agrees to those plans, the games, with no fans in the stands, could take place as soon as the teams are ready to host them. The Dodgers could be the first, if major league owners and players can come to an agreement for a shortened 2020 season starting in early July, and the team could train at Dodger Stadium in June.

For 11 weeks, the coronavirus crisis has shut down live events. With proper health and safety protocol, those events can help restore civic spirit and return thousands of Angelenos to their jobs, said Casey Wasserman, chairman of the LA 2028 Olympic organizing committee and leader of the team’s sports and entertainment division. to protect the county’s economy.

In trying to speed up the process, Wasserman presented a 26-page plan to county supervisors with minimum standards they had agreed to follow in areas such as monitoring the health of athletes and staff, observing social distancing off the field, and maintaining sanitation. At the end of the day, he said, each team in the city planned to provide a more detailed plan to county public health officials, specific to their respective sport and stadium.

Although concert halls will not hold concerts without an audience, the plan sets out a process that could be expanded when games and shows can be re-arranged before a live audience. The nine professional teams that joined Wasserman to sign Friday’s letter were: the Chargers, Clippers, Dodgers, Galaxy, Kings, Lakers, Rams, Sparks, and LAFC.

“We are going to have an opportunity for the Dodgers to play home games at Dodger Stadium,” Wasserman said in a phone interview. “But if we don’t do it that way, they will have to play their home games in another state.” The Lakers couldn’t practice in Los Angeles for what would likely be a tournament finale in Orlando.

“We have the plan. And we have the best operators in its class. It is important that we create these opportunities for the community, for jobs, and for the environment in the county. ”

In a 2019 study by the Los Angeles Sports Council, the county economic development corporation estimated that sports teams and events in Los Angeles and Orange counties generated 39,000 jobs and state and local taxes totaling $ 328 millions.

On May 18, Governor Gavin Newsom noted that sporting events “in that first week of June, with no spectators … could begin to move forward.” Newsom said his office would work with county health officials to ensure teams and leagues agree to “deep conditions, deep modifications, deep stipulations, in terms of protecting not only players, but more broadly their support staff. “

County health officials have the last word. In an effort to expedite reopens, Wasserman presented a reopening plan approved by the nine major professional teams that have their home in the county, as well as three sports and concert venues, including Dodger Stadium, Staples Center, Rose Bowl , the Colosseum and the recuebte Sofi Stadium. UCLA and USC also accepted the plan.

The proposed referral plan was compiled after consulting with the teams, all of whom have received expert medical advice from their respective leagues. The plan includes common protocols such as daily temperature controls, mouth guards worn by all personnel except athletes at play, and a ban on outdoor catering, in preference to pre-packaged foods.

The plan recommends that athletes and training personnel be screened for coronavirus “weekly, at a minimum.” Teams and leagues are expected to include a more frequent testing schedule in their individualized and detailed plans. For example, the 67-page protocol proposed by Major League Baseball requires that players be evaluated multiple times per week; Players have asked for daily tests.

For the original story in English, please click here.