Los Angeles Lakers triumph over Phoenix Suns 123-110

05/10/2021 at 7:20 AM CEST

Los angeles lakers managed to win at home Phoenix suns by 123-110 in a new day of the NBA. Previously, Los Angeles Lakers players lost on the road to Portland Trail Blazers 106-101, while the Phoenix Suns won at home to New York Knicks by 128-105. Los angeles lakersAfter the game, he remains out of the Play-off positions for the moment with 38 games won out of 68 played. For its part, Phoenix suns manages to stay in play-off positions with 48 victories in 68 games played. Follow the NBA rankings after the duel.

The first quarter featured the Los Angeles Lakers players, in fact, they got a 15-2 run and had a maximum difference of 16 points (22-6) until they finished with a result of 30-19. Later, in the second quarter the local team managed to distance themselves on the scoreboard and reached a difference of 18 points (57-39) during the quarter, which ended with a partial result of 29-28. After this, the teams reached the break with a 59-47 on the counter.

During the third quarter the players of Los angeles lakers they distanced themselves in the electronic, they achieved the maximum difference (21 points) at the end of the quarter until finishing with a partial result of 39-30 and a total 98-77. Finally, during the last quarter the visiting team reduced distances, in fact, they achieved a 12-2 run, although it was insufficient to win the game and the fourth ended with a 25-33 score. After all this, the players closed the match with a result of 123-110 in favor of the local team.

During the meeting, the actions of Anthony Davis Y Alex Caruso, who had 42 points, five assists and 12 rebounds and 17 points, eight assists and three rebounds respectively. For their part, the visiting team stood out Cameron payne Y Devin Booker for their interventions during the match, with 24 points and one rebound and 21 points, one assist and six rebounds respectively.

After winning this match, in the next match Los angeles lakers you will see the faces with New York Knicks in the Staples Center. For his part, the next opponent of Phoenix suns will be Golden state warriors, with which he will play in the Chase Center. Follow the NBA schedule in full.