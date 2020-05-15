It has been made official that Los Angeles Lakers They will reopen their training facilities from Saturday, May 16, in order to progress in the de-escalation process that should lead to the end of the season. NBA. They do so after receiving the approval of the Los Angeles authorities and as long as they comply with the protocol established by Adam Silver and his team. This includes the prohibition that there are more than four players in the same facility at the same time and no coach or assistant may participate.

The Lakers will reopen their practice facility on Saturday, reports our NBA Insider @ShamsCharania. pic.twitter.com/tRBcQTsqhE – Stadium (@Stadium) May 15, 2020

.