Los Angeles Lakers prevail 96-93 against Orlando Magic

03/29/2021 at 6:50 AM CEST

Los angeles lakers managed to win at home against Orlando Magic 96-93 on a new NBA day. The locals come from beating at home to Cleveland Cavaliers 100-86, adding a total of three victories in their last five games. For their part, the visitors suffered a defeat at home with Portland Trail Blazers 105-112, completing a four-game losing streak in their last five games. After the game, Los angeles lakers get a place in the Play-off positions with 30 games won out of 47 played, while Orlando Magic it would be left out of the Play-off positions with 15 games won out of 46 played. Check the NBA standings after the game.

During the first quarter there were several movements on the scoreboard until ending with a result of 22-21. Later, during the second quarter the local team players distanced themselves in the light, in fact, they achieved a 12-1 partial and widened the difference to a maximum of 13 points (39-26) during the quarter, which ended with a partial result of 22-18. After this, the teams accumulated a total of 44-39 points before the break.

The third quarter was again characterized by different leader changes on the scoreboard, which ended with a partial result of 25-30 (and 69-69 overall). Finally, the last quarter also had several changes of leader in the electronic and the fourth ended with a partial result of 27-24, thus ending the match with a final result of 96-93 in favor of the locals.

In addition, the most prominent players of Los angeles lakers They were Kyle kuzma and Dennis Schroder, who got 21 points, four assists and 11 rebounds and 24 points, six assists and five rebounds respectively. For its part, the visiting team stood out Dwayne bacon and Chuma okeke for his actions in the game, with 26 points, one assist and eight rebounds and 14 points, three assists and six rebounds respectively.

After winning the next game Los angeles lakers will measure his strength with Milwaukee bucks in it Staples Center. For his part, in the next meeting, Orlando Magic will seek victory against LA Clippers in it Staples Center. Check the full NBA schedule.