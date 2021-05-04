Los Angeles Lakers need Marc Gasol a lot

The tragicomedy story you are living Marc Gasol in his first season as a player of Los Angeles Lakers it’s being absolutely insane. He started out as a starter and being an important part of the rotation of Frank Vogel, ended up cornered without minutes after the arrival of Andre Drummond to the Staples Center, and now it is uncertainty that reigns in the player’s mind.

Although Marc Gasol was not happy with the decision of the Lakers After adding a new center to the market, little by little he managed it and the Spanish center seems to have understood the situation to be able to help the team in all possible facets of the game.

And this is being the case, at least that is what the numbers offer and also the sensations when the Spaniard is on the pitch are very positive for his team, and we analyze it.

Devastating data

And yes, offensively there is no color. What players like Montrezl harrell or Andre Drummond himself is much more interesting, but basketball is much more than that, and one of the statistics that most clearly speaks of the influence of a player on his team is the +/-. And there, Spanish has no competitor.

The data is terrible: in the 17 games that the Lakers have played since the beginning of April, Frank Vogel has counted in 8 games with Marc Gasol, and in that period he has achieved a +/- 31, the second highest of the whole team in that stretch of the season that is costing the Angelina franchise so much.

Its relevance in defense where it is an intimidating element in the painting, its ability to move the ball from the head of the bulb, its influence when it comes to assisting, its threat on the outside shot, being able to score triples … A piece unfairly removed from the rotation of some Lakers who need him yes or yes on the court, even if it is in residual minutes.