Los Angeles Lakers lose another starter to Raptors

The team of Lakers Los Angeles, lose another starter tonight in the NBA, against the Toronro Raptors.

A Los Angeles starter Lakers again? Yes, the owner owner Dennis Schröder is out against toronto Raptors due to health and safety protocols, according to Jovan Buha of The Athletic. Schröder has been one of the most reliable and consistent players for the Lakers this season. His absence will be felt in Sunday’s game even with Lebron James and Anthony Davis ready to play.

These latest games mean a lot to the Lakers and having key players out is worrisome. The Lakers they dropped a few places in the rankings with their stars out and aim to avoid the play-in tournament. While the defending champs would likely win the entry tournament, it would be nice to have more rest.

The Lakers say Dennis Schröder (health and safety protocols) has been ruled out for tonight’s game vs. Toronto – Jovan Buha (@jovanbuha) May 2, 2021

Schröder may be the third best player of the Lakers And without it, the role players must take over. You know what you get from the core of LeBron and AD.

KCP shot almost 50% of three in the month of April and will try to look for that heading into the playoffs of the NBA. McLemore has been a great choice for general manager Rob Pelinka. He has averaged 10 points per game and shot 40% of three with the Lakers.